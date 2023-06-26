We are all one

I was greatly moved by the article in last Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about former state Sen. Joyce Elliott's speech during the Juneteenth celebration. I've always admired Ms. Elliott for her strength, passion, and outspokenness. It brought back the differences between how a Black girl and a white girl were raised in Arkansas.

I graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1950; there were no Black students there, of course. We never had any history lessons about Black history, about slavery, or even about the Elaine Massacre. The Civil War was mainly about the destruction brought about by the North.

My experience with Black people was very limited when I was growing up in Pine Bluff. My mother owned a florist shop, and never seemed to have any time for me. Actually, I always thought it was Alice Bradley, our Black maid, who raised me. I spent most of my time with her.

I can't remember when I first met Alice. She was always there from my earliest memories. She was a large woman in a long, shapeless dress that reached her ankles. She always wore a clean, starched, and pressed white apron encircling her ample waist. On her head, she usually wore a blue kerchief--a few sprigs of coarse, wiry black hair framed her face. And on her face--always a big smile. She had a few missing front teeth, but when she smiled, you'd think the light of God showed through.

Alice was there when I'd get hurt, or angry, or disappointed about something that happened in school, or for that matter, when I just needed to talk to someone. She was our cook and housemaid five days a week all the time I was growing up.

This was mostly during the war years, and Black people were supposed to "keep their place."

I remember how Momma got mad at me one day when she heard me call Alice "Mrs. Bradley." Momma said, "You don't call colored people by their last name--you must always use their first name." In other words, Black people were even denied the respectability of married life!

I never knew anything personally about Alice; she was married, I know, but did she have any children? What were her dreams? Was she descended from slaves? At that time, I just accepted society's norms and didn't ask questions. But I loved Alice Bradley.

We had another Black employee who helped in the florist business. We called him "Stepps"--I didn't know another name for him. He was very pleasant, and I liked him a lot, but never got the chance to talk to him, so I didn't know if he had a wife and children.

When my parents had to sell the business due to mother's health, we had to let both Alice and Stepps go. I never knew what happened to them.

I wasn't aware of the differences between Blacks and whites even in the early days of my marriage. When I had to go back to work after having babies, I hired a housekeeper and babysitter. This was before day-care institutions were founded. My first babysitter was Mary Brown, a Black lady.

Mary was short and dumpy and very comfortable to be with. I never sensed any internal turmoil within her. She was pleasant and loving to my babies. I went back to work six weeks after each of my first three sons were born. Mary Brown was there every workday--as dependable as clockwork.

After our third son was born, I decided to quit work and stay home to raise my growing brood. I had to let Mary go. I heard that someone at work had asked why I quit, and another person replied, "She didn't want her kids growing up to talk like a n - - - - - !" That wasn't the reason at all. I didn't want to be like my mother and be too busy to love my own children.

I hated to lose Mary, though, and I still had her come in occasionally to help out. Later, Mary got deathly sick and died in the hospital.

I went to Mary's funeral--my first and only visit to a Black protestant service. It was an experience--I was the only white person there.

After our handicapped daughter was born, I needed more help. Mary Clay was working one day a week for my sister and she consented to clean house for me and baby-sit occasionally.

Mary Clay was a different sort of person entirely. She held nothing back--she would give advice, tell me what she thought, and was completely honest. From Mary I learned that Black people couldn't go bowling or skating (my two favorite sports), and if they wanted to travel, they couldn't stay in hotels along the way and couldn't eat in restaurants. They had to have friends' places to stay in, and take their own food.

I thought that was awful! But that was before the civil rights movement.

At this point, I'm not certain things have really changed much, especially in this divided world we now live in.

I don't understand why we can call ourselves "Christians" when we still separate ourselves from and ignore those who are a little different. I feel shame at the way we have treated our brethren who have darker skin than we. We are all one race--the human race, and we should celebrate, not denigrate each other.

Joyce Elliott said it well last Monday. I wish I had been there to see and hear her.

Mary Ann Stafford lives in Maumelle.