Will you guess today’s word or has Arkansas’ little game finally stumped you?

Let's play a game of Obfuscation.
Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. Mine is to make you doubt your answer.
Today's word is a noun or a verb. It's been part of English since before the 12th century.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼ Humble pie.
◼ To utter a sound expressing great pleasure.
◼ To make a loud, shrill sound.
◼ To exult over a personal accomplishment in an annoying way; to brag.
◼ To gloat over the distress or failure of another.
◼ A member of an Indigenous people of the Great Plains between the Platte and Yellowstone rivers.
◼