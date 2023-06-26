Will you guess today’s word or has Arkansas’ little game finally stumped you?





Let's play a game of Obfuscation.

Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. Mine is to make you doubt your answer.

Today's word is a noun or a verb. It's been part of English since before the 12th century.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼ Humble pie.

◼ To utter a sound expressing great pleasure.

◼ To make a loud, shrill sound.

◼ To exult over a personal accomplishment in an annoying way; to brag.

◼ To gloat over the distress or failure of another.

◼ A member of an Indigenous people of the Great Plains between the Platte and Yellowstone rivers.

