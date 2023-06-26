Sections
Wynne’s civic, community leaders grapple with housing, wastewater needs in hopes of securing ‘bright’ future for residents

Tornado displaces dozens of families; wastewater plant also on city’s radar by Josh Snyder | Today at 4:58 a.m.
Debris from the March 31 tornado still rests in parts of the Wynne wastewater treatment plant on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The northeast Arkansas town of Wynne has adopted a lagoon process to handle its wastewater, after the March 31 tornado destroyed the old plant. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)


Nearly three months after a deadly tornado wrecked large sections of Wynne, finding homes for displaced residents remains a top priority in a city moving on to long-term recovery efforts.

A company collecting debris scattered by the March 31 tornado finished its job last week, and Mayor Jennifer Hobbs said that her city is putting together a long-term committee to sharpen and implement plans for how the city can better the lives of its residents.

Among these efforts is a two-year, nearly $20 million plan to recommission Wynne's wastewater treatment plant, which was all but destroyed by the severe weather.

Hobbs

Print Headline: Housing still a priority in Wynne

