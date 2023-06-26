Wynne’s civic, community leaders grapple with housing, wastewater needs in hopes of securing ‘bright’ future for residents





Nearly three months after a deadly tornado wrecked large sections of Wynne, finding homes for displaced residents remains a top priority in a city moving on to long-term recovery efforts.

A company collecting debris scattered by the March 31 tornado finished its job last week, and Mayor Jennifer Hobbs said that her city is putting together a long-term committee to sharpen and implement plans for how the city can better the lives of its residents.

Among these efforts is a two-year, nearly $20 million plan to recommission Wynne's wastewater treatment plant, which was all but destroyed by the severe weather.

Hobbs