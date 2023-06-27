12 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bella Vista

Lydia Rodgers, 33, of 39 Sheneman Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Rodgers was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Cave Springs

Jhony Godinez Aldaco, 32, of 200 Pebble Beach Drive in Cave Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Aldaco was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Benjamin Edwards, 50, of Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Edwards was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Johnson

Jeffrey Miller, 50, of 5902 S. Ball St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Miller was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Little Flock

Christopher Matlock, 42, of 12772 White Tail Drive in Garfield, was arrested Sunday in connection with computer child pornography, internet stalking of a child and sexually grooming a child. Matlock was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Kayla Weckerly, 31, of 2102 S. Eighth St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Weckerly was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Tristen Yates, 25, of 2309 W. Meadow Drive in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with rape. Yates was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Meek Thomas, 44, of 1705 Lowell Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Thomas was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Jacob Barnett, 19, of 4156 N. Valley Lake Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Barnett was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Eddie Higgins, 41, of 311 W. Apple Blossom Ave. in Lowell, was arrested Sunday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Higgins was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Tontitown

James Wilson, 35, of 3501 Mica St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with financial identity fraud. Wilson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Anthony Goldman, 41, of 9305 Southshore Drive in Hackett, was arrested Friday in connection with financial identity fraud. Goldman was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.