3rd Tea Party honors local women

The third annual Cupcakes and Conversations Tea Party honored pastors' wives and other women leaders in Pine Bluff on Sunday.

Held at First Presbyterian Church in Pine Bluff, the event was coordinated by Pamela Russell.

The evening's activities included worship, spoken word, door prizes, and a presentation from guest speaker and evangelist Brittany Dodson.

Several honorees from Pine Bluff were recognized including Tammy Shelton, Wanda Barnes, Donna Laws, Earnestine Barnes, Betty Craig, and Tonia Compton.

"Each year, God has advanced and given us an opportunity to reach more, to minister to more and touch the hearts of more," Russell said. "I get joy from seeing other people smile because I am a giver. Presenting this is my peace of giving back to the community."

Women from every part of the community were in attendance to honor and celebrate the work they do in the community.

"This is a place where women can come together and mix and mingle, and share each other's pain and joy," said Joyce Murry. "This is my third year attending, and each year is different and interesting, and even better than the last."

The event emcee was Cynthia Bullard, who manages her own counseling business and offers counseling services to those in her community.

"This is my first time attending the annual tea party, and I am so excited about the women who are honored, who are pastors' wives who have meant so much to this community," Bullard said. "What an awesome pioneer we have for this event in Ms. Pamela, who is leading us in this effort that women should always celebrate each other."

Pastors and members of churches within the community were also in attendance, assisting in honoring their wives and other women.

"This annual tea party is phenomenal. Sister Russell should go down in history for what she has been doing for the city and for women, and people in general," said the Rev. Learthur Shelton, pastor for Open Door Christian Church. "We can always depend on her to do things with a spirit of excellence and add quality to every event. I am thankful that my wife was honored, and I am grateful they gave her an opportunity to showcase her business."

J. Morill Gray, president of Paradise Funeral Home, was also in attendance.

"The atmosphere of the event is wonderful and beautiful," Gray said. "The love and support of the women in the community is beautiful. I am very happy to be a part of it."

After the honorees were seated, praise and worship began and was led by Shammeca Gatewood. Following worship, Commeka Goodloe presented the Phenomenal Women poem.

"We love honoring women in the community who are doing awesome work, and who love people," Goodloe said. "We just want to spread that joy and love on each other and tell them they are not alone."

As the evening continued, evangelist and guest speaker Brittany Dodson took the podium to continue the celebration of women.

"I am very thankful that me and Ms. Pamela got connected. This is my first time ever coming to this particular event, and when she asked me about this, it was something new to me," Dodson said. "She said that the Lord had placed me on her heart for a long time, and I thought it would be a great breaking-in experience for me since I have only recently accepted my calling into ministry. I am very thankful to God that I have been able to experience things like this and be exposed to things like this, because it opens me up to greater opportunities. This is a new lane for me, and I think everything about this is just beautiful."

As the evening came to a close, door prizes were distributed, and the room was led in a closing prayer.