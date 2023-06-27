4 dead, 4 injured after car crashes in state

Four people died and four others were injured in four separate wrecks Saturday across the state, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Annabelle Woodlief, 21, of Hot Springs was traveling westbound on U.S. 70 East just before 6 a.m. in Garland County when she lost control of her vehicle, struck another vehicle and was killed.

The report said Woodlief lost control in the city of Lonsdale, causing her Ford Fiesta to hit the front left of Kurtis Wasson's Toyota Tundra.

Wasson, 46, also of Hot Springs, was eastbound on U.S. 70 East when the wreck occurred.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, the report said.

Darryl Randleston, 21, of Texarkana, Texas, died just after 7 p.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in rural Lafayette County in south Arkansas.

Police said Randleston was traveling westbound on U.S. 82 when he lost control of his 2016 Kia Forte, left the road and struck a utility pole.

After striking the pole, the 21-year-old struck an embankment, police said, just before the vehicle overturned.

Randleston and his passenger, 18-year-old Troyce Johnson of Texarkana, were ejected from the vehicle.

According to police, Johnson was taken to Oschner Medical Center in Shreveport, La., for treatment. His condition is unclear at this time.

Corneshia Killpatrick, 29, of Dermott died just after 10 p.m. Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in rural Drew County.

Killpatrick was northbound in a 2017 Nissan on Arkansas 35 when she crossed the centerline and struck a 2016 Ford head-on, police reported.

Officers reported that James Rauls, 65, of Lake Village was driving the Ford struck by Killpatrick.

Additional information in the report said Rauls was taken to McGehee Hospital for treatment.

Jacob Fisher, 20, of Vilonia died Saturday night in a three-vehicle crash in Vilonia.

Reports from state police said Fisher was southbound on South Church Street around 11 p.m. when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 64.

Fisher, in a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr, was then struck on the left side by a Ford F-150 traveling westbound through the intersection.

Upon impact with Fisher, the second vehicle, driven by Taylor Stauffer, 23, of Cabot sideswiped a Ford Focus driving to the left of her.

Police reported that all three vehicles came to rest in the median.

Stauffer was taken to Conway Regional Medical Center for treatment, the report said.

Information about the third driver was not listed in the report.

Police working all four of the wrecks Saturday noted that the weather was clear and the roads were dry.