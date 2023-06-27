Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wins 11 first-place awards in Diamond Journalism contest





Staff of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette won first place in 11 categories of the 2023 Diamond Journalism Awards contest.

The awards were presented Tuesday night in Little Rock.

The regional competition is sponsored annually by the Arkansas Pro chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and recognizes journalism excellence in Arkansas and six neighboring states — Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The awards honored work published or broadcast in 2022 and drew 363 entries in more than 80 categories. Members of the SPJ Washington D.C. chapter served as judges.

First place winners from the Democrat-Gazette were:

BREAKING NEWS - PRINT/ONLINE

Michael R. Wickline, “Abortion ban begins”

GENERAL NEWS - PRINT/ONLINE

Former reporter Teresa Moss, “Fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain”

ONGOING COVERAGE - PRINT/ONLINE

Joseph Flaherty, "LR homeless shelter land deal." Here's the latest on that topic.

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING - PRINT/ONLINE

Joseph Flaherty, "LitFest." Here's the latest on that topic.

FEATURES - NEWSPAPERS

Bill Bowden, “President Japperson”

PROFILES - NEWSPAPERS

Sean Clancy, “Harvey Lee Williams”

PODCASTS - ALL MEDIA

Rex Nelson, Nick Popowitch, "Southern Fried Podcast"

BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY - ALL MEDIA FINALIST

Staci Vandagrif, “Fatal Shooting At Hospital”

GENERAL NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY - ALL MEDIA

Thomas Metthe, “Memorial Day”

FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY - ALL MEDIA

Thomas Metthe, “Splash Pad”

PHOTO PORTFOLIO - ALL MEDIA

Staci Vandagriff