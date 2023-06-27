Sections
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wins 11 first-place awards in Diamond Journalism contest

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:01 p.m.
FILE - The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette building at 121 E. Capitol Avenue in Little Rock is shown in this 2012 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)


Staff of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette won first place in 11 categories of the 2023 Diamond Journalism Awards contest. 

The awards were presented Tuesday night in Little Rock.

The regional competition is sponsored annually by the Arkansas Pro chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and recognizes journalism excellence in Arkansas and six neighboring states — Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The awards honored work published or broadcast in 2022 and drew 363 entries in more than 80 categories. Members of the SPJ Washington D.C. chapter served as judges.

First place winners from the Democrat-Gazette were:

BREAKING NEWS - PRINT/ONLINE 

Michael R. Wickline, “Abortion ban begins” 

GENERAL NEWS - PRINT/ONLINE 

Former reporter Teresa Moss, “Fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain”

ONGOING COVERAGE - PRINT/ONLINE  

Joseph Flaherty, "LR homeless shelter land deal." Here's the latest on that topic. 

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING - PRINT/ONLINE 

Joseph Flaherty, "LitFest." Here's the latest on that topic.

FEATURES - NEWSPAPERS 

Bill Bowden, “President Japperson” 

PROFILES - NEWSPAPERS 

Sean Clancy, “Harvey Lee Williams” 

PODCASTS - ALL MEDIA 

Rex Nelson, Nick Popowitch, "Southern Fried Podcast"  

BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY - ALL MEDIA FINALIST 

Staci Vandagrif, “Fatal Shooting At Hospital

GENERAL NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY - ALL MEDIA 

Thomas Metthe, “Memorial Day

FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY - ALL MEDIA

Thomas Metthe, “Splash Pad

PHOTO PORTFOLIO - ALL MEDIA 

Staci Vandagriff 

