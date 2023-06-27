Arkansas' staff stands out to tailback commit

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas coaching staff’s genuine nature stood out to Razorbacks 4-star running back commitment Jadan Baugh during his official visit over the weekend.

Baugh, 6-1, 215 pounds, of Columbia High School in Decatur, Ga., enjoyed his time with Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith and staff.

“I loved it,” Baugh said. “Everyone here, they’re welcoming. They’re the same people you see and they’re the same people you’re going to get, and I love that about Arkansas.”

He had more than 20 scholarship offers before naming Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia Tech and Louisville as his top schools. Baugh ultimately picked the Razorbacks during his spring game May 19.

Baugh recorded 27 receptions for 442 yards and 5 touchdowns, and rushed 15 times for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior. He recorded 54 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 recovered fumble on defense.

Three recruiting services rate him a 3-star prospect, and Rivals has him as a 4-star recruit, the No. 26 athlete in the nation and No. 39 prospect in Georgia.

Columbia coach Greg Barnett said Baugh is a team captain.

“He exemplifies everything you want in a player,” Barnett said in an earlier interview. “He's not a rah-rah type of guy, but more so leads by example. A lot of the kids seem to follow his lead, which has led to a players-led team, which is every coach's dream.”

Baugh said Smith plans to using his running and pass-receiving skills in Fayetteville.

“To use me the same way as I play in high school,” Baugh said of Smith's vision. “Move me around, throw out in the backfield, play some receiver and actually hone in on running back, too.”

He’s on board with Smith’s plans.

“I love it because I’m an athlete, so I like doing multiple things, and that actually makes the game better and fun for me,” he said.

His mother made the trip with him and is elated about his college decision.

“She loved it,” Baugh said. “Everything about it, [including] where we ate. As soon as we got off the plane she was talking about how she loved it.”

Arkansas’ running backs room is one of the deepest and strongest position groups on the team.

“I love the competition,” Baugh said. “I know when I get up here I’m going to be pushed be at my best at all times and Arkansas is going to push me.

“And the running back room is definitely going to push me to become my best.”