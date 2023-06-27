Sections
ATA names Taekwon Lee as new company CEO

by Jason Batacao | Today at 1:47 p.m.
FILE — Taekwon Lee speaks during a 2008 ceremony at the H.U. Lee International Gate and Garden to the city of Little Rock in this file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STEPHEN B. THORNTON)

The American Taekwondo Association headquartered in Little Rock named Taekwon Lee its new chief executive officer on Tuesday. 

Lee is the son of ATA founder Eternal Grand Master H. U. Lee, who helped ATA form more than 950 schools across the nation and welcome 300,000 members worldwide, according to a news release. 

ATA's new CEO is also a seventh-degree black belt, a senior master instructor, and co-owner of an ATA-licensed school in Atlanta.

"I'm prepared for this challenge and excited to lead the organization my father started," Taekwon Lee said in the release. "I look forward to working with the board, Grand Master MK Lee and the Master's Council, ATA’s staff, the international training team, as well as the school owners and instructors. Incorporating my father's guiding motto of 'Today Not Possible, Tomorrow Possible,' I will work diligently to 'Make It Possible' for all ATA members." 

Lee plans to roll out ATA’s future goals in the coming month.






