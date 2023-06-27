Bodies found in Little Rock house fire had been shot, police say

Autopsies found that the four people found dead inside a burned home in Little Rock on Friday had been shot to death, including one whose gunshot wound was self-inflicted, police said.



Firefighters discovered the bodies after extinguishing a structure fire at 4800 Greenfield Drive shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday, a police incident report states. Firefighters noticed a handgun on the chest of one of the bodies, the report says.



Autopsies at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory determined that while all four died by gunshot, one of the deceased had self-inflicted wounds, police said.

Police had yet to publicly name any of the deceased on Tuesday and said they would do so after the victims’ next of kin were notified.



