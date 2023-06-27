BREAKING: Ryan Mallett, former Razorback and NFL quarterback, dead at 35 in swimming accident

Former University of Arkansas and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died.

Mallett, 35, had been on vacation in Florida and was involved in a swimming accident in the Gulf of Mexico, according to sources with knowledge of the incident. His passing on Tuesday was confirmed by Gary Williams, superintendent of the White Hall School District, where Mallett served as head football coach in 2022.

No further details of the incident were available in this developing story.

A native of Batesville, Mallett started two seasons at Arkansas and held the school record with 7,493 passing yards before it was surpassed by his successor (7,765 yards). Mallett, who led the Razorbacks to their only Bowl Championship Series berth with a 10-3 record in 2010, still holds the Arkansas single-season record with 3,869 passing yards in 2010.

Mallett was taken in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and served as a backup to Tom Brady for three seasons before being traded to the Houston Texans. He played one and a half seasons in Houston then finished his career with two and a half years with the Baltimore Ravens. He passed for 1,835 yards in the NFL with 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.