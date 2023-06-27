Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, June 27

Council committee to meet

The Pine Bluff City Council's Public Works Committee Meeting will be held at 1 p.m. today at the council chambers on the ground level of the civic center, 200 E. Eighth Ave., according to a news release. To atend via Zoom, the link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83746340652?pwd=MUJZVUVhVlJ0cENvVHBOYkpuazFvUT09 with Meeting ID: 837 4634 0652 and Passcode: 226008.

Secretary of State staff sets visits

Outreach staff for Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston is conducting mobile offices around the state. In southeast Arkansas the mobile office will be held today from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bradley County Courthouse, 100 E. Cedar St., in Warren. These mobile offices will allow citizens to get information about the various services the Secretary of State offers, including voter registration, business services, and notary training.

A&P board to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the office of the A&P Commission. The commission is located in The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release.

Civic panel sets meets

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet in person at noon Tuesday, according to a news release. For details or to attend by conference call, contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Underway

Arts Council seeks entries for Small Works

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting entries for the 2024 Small Works on Paper juried exhibition. Entries can be submitted at www.arkansasarts.org through July 21, according to a news release. Artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry may enter up to three works of art on paper for a fee of $15 for the first entry, $20 for two entries or $25 for three entries. Membership to the registry is free and open to all Arkansans age 18 or older. The 2024 juror is Laura Blereau, curator of exhibitions at the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University. Details: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11694.

Wednesday, June 28

First Trinity hosts giveaway

The CityServe Outreach Gift Ministry will give away items from 10 a.m. to noon June 28 at First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St. Household merchandise, lawn care equipment, and small appliances will be available on a first come-first serve basis, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, June 29

UAM Crossett sets graduation

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett will hold its 2023 commencement exercises at 7 p.m. June 29 at the Crossett High School Arena. The doors will open at 5 p.m., according to a news release. More than 100 graduates will be recognized. Diplomas will also be presented to those earned their GEDs in the adult education program.

Through Thursday, June 29

Breath of Life starts VBS

Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St., will have Vacation Bible School, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 26-29. There will be classes for all ages and activities on June 29. The Rev. Kerry Price Sr. is the Breath of Life pastor. Jennifer Lee and Quadrea Turner are VBS directors.

Friday, June 30

Peer recruitment event set

Exodus Life will host a peer recruitment conference from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30 at 4701 Dollarway Road. The free event will include Narcan training and employment opportunities for justice involved people with experience with substance use disorders or mental health disorders, according to a news release. Interested people should RSVP by email to kfarmer@exodus.life.

Saturday, July 1

St. James has new pastor

St. James United Methodist Church, at 900 N. University Drive, invites the community to join them for the first service of their newly appointed pastor, the Rev. Danita Waller Paige, at 10 a.m. July 2. Paige currently serves at Geyer Springs UMC and St. Andrews UMC, both in Little Rock, according to a news release.

Summit plans Patriotic Concert

The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present its annual Patriotic Concert at 6 p.m. July 1 at Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road. The program will include patriotic tunes such as "Yankee Doodle Dandy," "America, The Beautiful," and "The Battle Hymn Of The Republic." Special features will involve the introduction of the 2023 Scholarship recipients for summer band camps; the Watson Chapel High School ROTC Color Guard; and guest soloist Barry Bates singing "If My People." All current military personnel and veterans will be recognized during the playing of "Patriot Salute," according to a news release. Although the concert is free and open to the public, contributions will be accepted for the scholarship fund.

Tuesday, July 4

Festival association sets July 4th celebration

Southeast Arkansas' largest fireworks show will highlight the Fourth of July Celebration in Pine Bluff Regional Park, according to Kerry Battle, director of the Pine Bluff Festival Association. The celebration will begin at 8 p.m. at the softball complex at the park with Laron Marbley of Deltaplex Radio's The Beat 99.3 FM with music and activities. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. and admission to the show is free. There will be limited parking near the softball complex as well as Saracen Landing. Parking will also be available at the Jefferson County Courthouse parking lot and surrounding areas. In case of severe weather, the fireworks will only be available for viewing at the complex on July 5 at 9 p.m. Details: (870) 692-8601 or (870) 536-0920.

Thursday, July 6

Watershed Community Meeting set

The Arkansas Black Mayors Association will conduct a public meeting at 6 p.m. July 6 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.This meeting seeks to gain input from the residents of Pine Bluff and all surrounding communities as planning begins to improve watersheds in these areas."Let's work together to create a comprehensive action plan to help mitigate flooding in the future," a spokesman said on Stuff in The Bluff.com. Details: https://www.abmawatershedproject.com/ To RSVP, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe93bBLXeL3uwKXyhXfV9FF8jRY8K9JIwqv37_FOXsfxqZpZA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0

Beginning Saturday, July 8

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: July 8 -- Big Al and the Heavyweights; Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey; Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, July 8

"A Simple Heart" exhibit on display

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas presents a new exhibition by artist Kim Kwee. "'A Simple Heart' is a series of paintings, fabric works and assemblages representing a series of investigations into family, specifically mothers and daughters, and the shifting ontological status of dolls, decorative objects and ephemera like the vintage paper dolls the artist used," according to the news release. This exhibition will remain on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through July 8. Gallery admission is always free.

Beginning Monday, July 10

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held from July 10-13 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The day camp aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge and spark imagination and creativity in children in grades 1-6, according to a news release. Early registration is open through May 31. If people sign up and pay by May 31, the registration fee is $80. If people sign up and pay between June 1-22, the registration fee is $100. After June 22, the registration fee is $125. The fee includes a T-shirt and all supplies. Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.

Tuesday, July 11

Relyance sets Business After Hours

Business After Hours will be held at Relyance Bank, 8500 Sheridan Road, at White Hall, from 5-6:30 p.m. July 11. "Please join us for a social event as we celebrate our one-year anniversary at our headquarters," a spokesman said in the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Friday, July 14

Women of Faith set trip

The Women of Faith will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., on July 14 to see the stage presentation of "Ester" at the Sight and Sound Theatre. A detailed itinerary can be obtained by contacting Jessie Clemmons at (870) 692-2194.

Through Monday, July 17

Area Agency hosts fan drive

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will hold the annual Beat The Heat Fan Drive for Jefferson County through through July 17, according to a news release. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people. People who want to make a donation or purchase a fan should call Carolyn Ferguson, (870) 543-6309 or Pauline Jones (870) 543-6300, at Area Agency.

Thursday, July 20

ASC opens Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will open the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition with an awards reception from 5-7 p.m. July 20 at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St. Juror Rachel Trusty will present the awards at 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.The guest speaker will be Paula Abbott of Terrell, Texas. Her topic will be "Broken to Beautiful." There will also be a presentation by David Rodgers, vocalist/guitarist, of Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations not kept.

Saturday, July 22

Blues artists to perform at challenge

Blues acts will be chosen at Pine Bluff to participate in the 2024 International Blues Challenge at Memphis, Tenn. The Port City Blues Society will host the regional competition, The Road to Memphis, at 7 p.m. July 22 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The regional round is free to attend. An impartial panel of judges will select the winning acts to advance to The Blues Foundation's world-wide competition to be held in January 2024, according to a news release.Interested solo/duo or band acts must submit an application to Port City Blues Society by July 7 in order to be eligible to compete in the regional round July 22. Applications and regulations are available on the organization's website, pc-blues.com.

Through Thursday, July 27

Hurricane HYPE to host summer camp

Parents are invited to register their children for the Hurricane HYPE Center's Summer Camp scheduled for June 12 through July 27. The center is located near New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Participants will enjoy an array of activities -- some outdoors -- as well as swimming and enrichment. Sessions will be held Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Two sessions are available. Summer 1 will take place from June 12 through June 29. Summer 2 will take place July 10 through July 27. The cost is $125 per child per session. A limited number of slots are available. For details, ca (870) 534-2782, text (501) 313-3696 or email hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Applications for the camp are available by visiting newsthurricane.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Early voting begins in PBSD election

The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Early voting will be held Aug. 1-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release. Voters will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial. Aug. 1 is also the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email. Voters must contact the county clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni set conference

The 2023 National Alumni Association Summer Conference will be hosted by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association. Registration is $150. The conference will take place Aug. 3-5 at Pine Bluff and the theme is "UAPB EVERYDAY: One Alumni, One University." A reception at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Pine Bluff will kick off the three-day event. Informative workshops presented by various speakers will take place at the STEM Conference Center at UAPB. Participants will receive updates about the National Alumni Association and UAPB. The conference will be accentuated by a tour of the UAPB Athletic Department and semi-formal Gala at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Office at (870) 536-2309 or summerconference@uapbalumni.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

PBSD holds special election

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds all voters that they must contact the clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee. The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open at polling sites 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in the district will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial.The county clerk's office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application.The application can be mailed, faxed, or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 101 W. Barraque Ave., Ste. 101, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Details: County Clerk's office, (870) 541-5322.

Through Friday, Aug. 11

Trinity sets summer camp

Registration is underway for Trinity's Learning Center Summer Camp 2023 to be held at Trinity's Annex Building, 2900 W. Sixth Ave. The camp will take place Monday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 11. Daily sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be served, according to a news release. There is a participant limit of 30 to 40 students. The registration fee is $25 per child plus $10 weekly. Details: (870) 534-5669 or (870) 692-1127.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Active shooter topic at free seminar

Ed Monk will host a free educational presentation on "The Active Shooter Problem & How to Minimize Victims" from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.Monk has been researching and providing training on countering the active shooter threat for more than 15 years, according to a news release. The event is free, but attendees must reserve their seats on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-the-active-shooter-problem-how-to-reducevictims-tickets-624099958777.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.