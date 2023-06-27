Central Arkansas Water’s board takes no action following lengthy executive session to discuss personnel matter

Members of the Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners held a special called meeting on Monday afternoon at which they immediately went into executive session to discuss an undisclosed personnel matter.

Their discussions on Monday lasted roughly two and a half hours. Tad Bohannon, the utility's chief executive officer, participated in the first part of the meeting, left the board room at one point as commissioners remained there talking, then later returned.

When they returned to open session, board Chairman Kevin Newton reported no action was taken, and commissioners voted to adjourn.

After the meeting, when asked whether the executive session was related to him or his possible resignation, Bohannon said no.

Commissioners recently held another executive session during their regularly scheduled board meeting on June 15.

According to Arkansas' open-records law, a governing body can only enter executive session "for the purpose of considering employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of any public officer or employee," subject to certain narrow exceptions.

One exception allows for a public agency to meet in executive session "for the purpose of considering, evaluating, or discussing matters pertaining to public water system security or municipally owned utility system security as described in § 25-19-105(b)(18)."