Citing drug defendant’s light criminal record and strong family support, judge hands down 3 1/2-year sentence

A North Little Rock man who pleaded guilty in February to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine was sentenced Monday to 42 months in federal prison, which the judge warned the defendant would be his "last chance to get yourself right."

The three-and-a-half-year prison sentence represented a nine-month downward variance from the bottom end of the guideline sentence range of 51 to 63 months for Kaelon Rhodes, 31, which U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky attributed to his sparse criminal background and strong family support. Rhodes, a father of five, was described by friends and family members as a loving father and good friend who "is always there for anybody at any time."

According to a plea agreement, on May 4, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service discovered almost nine pounds of cocaine in two packages seized in McAllen, Texas, bound for two North Little Rock addresses. Six days later, as federal law enforcement officers watched, the packages were delivered to Rhodes' stepfather, Chester Clemons, and to Eric Martin.

A search of Clemons' home, the document said, turned up the package containing cocaine, and a search of his cellphone call log showed that Clemons had called Rhodes about the time the package was delivered.

At Martin's home, the document said, a search turned up the second cocaine parcel and a search of his phone turned up a text conversation with Rhodes in which the two men discussed the delivery of the package to Martin's home. At Rhodes' home police found the postal receipts with tracking numbers for the two packages and a set of scales.

Records indicated that Martin, who was charged in a federal indictment along with Rhodes but died prior to issuance of the indictment, was removed from the indictment after his death, and that Clemons was never charged.

In court Monday, several family members gave emotional testimony to Rhodes' character and his love for his children.

Valaszia Bates, Rhodes' fiancee, told Rudofsky that she had met Rhodes seven years ago and "I didn't even like him at first," but said they became friends over time. Bates said she has two children by Rhodes and an older daughter "who he claims as his daughter as well."

Bates described Rhodes as "the most amazing father, more than what I could have ever asked for," saying he had gone "above and beyond," even coaching her daughter in math to the point that "she is one of the top students in math in her class." She said that Rhodes helped her obtain a nursing degree by being there for their children and by encouraging her to finish her schooling.

"It's been hard for me because I'm so used to him babying me and the girls," Bates said.

Samiah Clemons, the mother of Rhodes' two sons, said she and Rhodes met in fifth grade and began dating in 11th grade. Since 5th grade, she said, "he's always been goofy Kaelon, making everybody laugh and laughing at everything." She described Rhodes as a devoted father who she said was closely involved in the lives of all his children and worked hard to retain that bond after his arrest.

"Kaelon has been one of the greatest examples of a man in my life," Clemons said. "He's always been a provider ... a motivator ... he is always there for anybody at any time."

Rhodes' mother, Fashunda Clemons, described Rhodes as a well-behaved child who was "afraid of getting in trouble," but said his childhood was marred by a verbally and physically abusive father.

"I blame myself for not removing us from that situation and for not getting counseling after we did split up," Clemons said. "I have scars to this day where I was tortured with a hot curling iron."

Clemons said her ex-husband would pen suicide notes and leave them around the house for Rhodes and his brother to find.

"One day we left out real fast and he shot out the patio door to make them think he had shot himself," she said.

As she pulled up one sleeve of her dress to show her burn scars, Rudofsky stopped her and addressed Rhodes' attorney, Chris Baker.

"The court knows this is the most horrible abuse possible," he said. "You don't have to make her relive it."

Rhodes, looking out over the two dozen or so family and friends attending the hearing, thanked everyone for being there and apologized "for inconveniencing y'all today and letting people down."

"I know I made a decision and I have to deal with the consequences of that decision," he said, at which point his mother buried her face in her hands and began sobbing quietly.

Baker, pointing out Rhodes' minor criminal history and family support, asked Rudofsky to consider a 42-month sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Gardner pointed out that the guidelines accounted for Rhodes' background and asked Rudofsky for a low-end guideline sentence of 51 months.

"Obviously, we're not here because Mr. Rhodes is a bad person; the record speaks to what a good person he is," she said. "I do credit Mr. Rhodes today for taking responsibility and saying, 'I made that choice and I'm here to pay for it.' That is the most upstanding thing I've heard in the courtroom yet today. He hasn't blamed it on drug addiction ... his family background, he said 'I made the decision and I am here to pay for it.'"

Describing Rhodes' previous sentence as a "slap on the wrist" and saying, "I don't think the state did you any favors," Rudofsky said that it was important to send a strong message but that given Rhodes' background, education and apparent sincerity, "I think you have an excellent shot at rehabilitating yourself.

"You got a giant break in [2019]," the judge said, then warned, "If this happens a third time you are going to go away for a very long time. I'm sure this feels like a long time but it will pale in comparison."