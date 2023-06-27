Coach: Draft just the start for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- SEC programs had the most players picked of any conference in Thursday night's NBA Draft, led by the University of Arkansas.

Six SEC teams combined for 10 of the draft's 58 picks with Arkansas and UCLA -- a long-time Pac-12 school joining the Big Ten -- tying for the most with three each. The ACC and Big East tied for the third-most draft picks with five each.

The Razorbacks had the highest combined trio of picks with guards Anthony Black going No. 6 to the Orlando Magic and Nick Smith No. 27 to the Charlotte Hornets in the first round and forward Jordan Walsh going No. 38 in the second round to the Sacramento Kings and being traded to the Boston Celtics.

All three were drafted after their freshman seasons at Arkansas.

UCLA's picks were Jaime Jaquez (No. 18 to the Miami Heat), Amari Bailey (No. 41 to the Hornets) and Jaylen Clark (No. 53 to the Minnesota Timberwolves).

"It's great for a program when one player gets drafted, let alone when you have a lottery pick, a first-round pick and then an early second-round pick," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Then you add in the fact that all three were one-and-dones.

"For all three of those guys to be freshmen really makes it special."

Four Arkansas players have been drafted after their freshman season, all during Musselman's four seasons. Former Razorbacks guard Moses Moody was the 14th pick in the first round by the Golden State Warriors in 2021.

"You would hope that people are paying attention, and organically there becomes a heightened interest in playing here because of that," Musselman said of the one-and-done drafted players. "So I don't think we necessarily have to sell [that to recruits].

"Those guys got drafted because they're really, really talented coming in through the door, and then obviously walking out as well.

"Happy for them, happy for their families and certainly feel recruits and recruits' families and recruits' inner circles [will take notice]."

According to NBA.com, Thursday night was the most-watched draft ever with 44,928,000 viewers across ESPN and ABC over more than four hours based on Nielsen ratings -- an increase of 24% from last year's first round on both networks.

Viewership for the draft peaked at 6,085,000 viewers for its start at 7 p.m. Central and had an overall average of 3,743,000.

"When there's a limited number of sporting events happening on that particular day at this juncture of the sporting season, Arkansas' name was really mentioned a lot," Musselman said. "So I don't know what the ad value is for Arkansas or the Razorbacks, but I promise you there is value from a national standpoint for sure. ... I certainly know it's pretty powerful."

In addition to Arkansas, SEC programs that had players drafted were Alabama and Kentucky with two each and Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee with one each. SEC teams accounted for six first-round picks.

The SEC had 12 total picks in 2020, 12 in 2021 and 8 in 2022.

"I think with the SEC, it's no surprise," Musselman said of the conference's presence in the NBA Draft. "I know that our conference is known for football, but I think it's become quite obvious in the last couple years, the [basketball] talent in this league.

"I mean, every night you play a league game, you're going against at least one NBA talent-level player."

Four Razorbacks from last season's team, including guard Ricky Council, who signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers, will look to make an impact with their new teams starting with the NBA Summer League games.

"With all of the NBA rookies, they're all on a level playing field from here on out as far as rotation, playing time," said Musselman, a former NBA head coach with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Warriors. "Now you've got to go earn it.

"It doesn't matter what happened on Thursday night moving forward. You get married, wedding night is awesome, but then how do you deal with your marriage going forward?

"Draft night, it's like getting married. It's wedding night. Everything happens and now, what are you going to do with the situation that you're in?"

Smith said he's coming to Charlotte with a "big chip" on his shoulder after a knee injury that limited him to 17 games at Arkansas figured in his drop from being a projected lottery pick to late first-rounder.

"I think Nick is highly, highly motivated to, one, start practice for the Summer League," Musselman said. "And, two, to play Summer League basketball and then get ready for vet camp. ... I think he's in a great spot."

Musselman, 58, attended the NBA Draft held at the Barclays Center in New York to support Black and Smith.

It was the first time Musselman attended the draft, and he wore a suit and tie for the first time since April 8, 2019, when he was introduced as Arkansas' coach.

"It was really special," Musselman said of attending the draft. "Sometimes when you get above 55 years old, there's not a lot of firsts that you experience. Really cool."

Musselman said his wife, Danyelle, who also attended the draft, insisted he wear a tie.

"I kept showing her pictures of what Nick and Anthony were going to wear, and they didn't have a tie," Musselman said. "She said, 'You're not their age. You're not that cool. You're wearing a tie.' "

Musselman wore a red tie with a tailored blue suit he bought before being hired at Arkansas from Nevada.

"The good thing is it still fits after five years," Musselman said. "I was a little worried around the waistband if it would still fit. So all good and have remained the same size, I guess."

Musselman was asked if he hopes to attend the draft on a regular basis, which means he'll be coaching more first-round picks.

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile is projected to be a first-round pick in several 2024 mock drafts that are already being posted to websites.

Brazile played in nine games for the Razorbacks last season before suffering a season-ending injury when he tore the ACL in his left knee.

"I do hope to be back there next year," Musselman said of attending the 2024 draft. "I hope that we have another player sitting in that green room next year. I don't have any doubt that we will."