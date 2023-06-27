Howard elected to board

Pine Bluff lawyer Risie Howard was elected to the Board of Directors of the Association of the Bar of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Howard's law practice, The George Howard, Jr. Legal Center, is named for her late father, the state's first African American to serve as a U.S. District Judge. Howard has been on the association's communications committee for two years, according to the a news release.

"The board is tasked with the administration of justice within the Courts of the Eighth Circuit; raising the standards of proficiency and integrity in federal practice; developing and implementing effective, efficient, and uniform rules of practice and procedure within the Courts of the Eighth Circuit; and assisting the judiciary of the Eighth Circuit," according to the release.

Economics board selects PB educator

The Economics Arkansas board voted to appoint eight new members, including a Pine Bluff educator. Those elected will begin their appointments June 1, according to a news release.

Appointments made at the May 17 quarterly meeting include Phillip Carlock, a Pine Bluff School District assistant superintendent; Matuschka Lindo Briggs, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis -- Little Rock Branch; Jason Chacko, Morgan Stanley; Jared Cleveland, Springdale Public Schools; Miles Goggans, lobbyist; Patrick McAlpine, Stephens Inc.; Matt Vick, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; and Matt Wahl, Forvis Wealth Advisors. The board also voted to appoint Will Rockefeller of Bank OZK as its newest member on May 31.

Economics Arkansas is a private, non-profit, non-partisan, educational organization founded in 1962 by Arch Ford and led by Bessie B. Moore to promote economic literacy in Arkansas.

St. John to give away food boxes

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need July 8 from 9 a.m. until all food has been distributed. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food can be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

To help the church's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry, financial contributions can be sent to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, contact Pearl Matlock by email at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor.

Secretary of State staff visits Warren

Outreach staff for Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston is conducting mobile offices around the state. In southeast Arkansas the mobile office will be held today from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bradley County Courthouse, 100 E. Cedar St., in Warren. These mobile offices will allow citizens to get information about the various services the Secretary of State offers, including voter registration, business services, and notary training.

Council committee meets today

The Pine Bluff City Council's Public Works Committee Meeting will be held at 1 p.m. today at the council chambers on the ground level of the civic center, 200 E. Eighth Ave., according to a news release.

To atend via Zoom, the link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83746340652?pwd=MUJZVUVhVlJ0cENvVHBOYkpuazFvUT09 with Meeting ID: 837 4634 0652 and Passcode: 226008.