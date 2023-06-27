Conway Alliance for the Arts honors students and artists





Arts awards

Conway Alliance for the Arts handed out its 2023 Arts Awards June 20 at the Max Event Venue in downtown Conway. The winners are as follows:

◼️ Outstanding Student Achievement -- (grades K-4): Skylen Boyd, 10, a fifth-grader at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School, a clothing designer and artist; (grades 5-8): Zélie Vaughan, 12, a seventh-grader at Carl Stuart Middle School, an artist, poet and jewelry maker; (grades 9-12): Jasmine DeFreitas, 14, a ninth-grader at Conway Junior High School, a singer-songwriter (college): Evan Gilliard, 23, a senior at the University of Central Arkansas majoring in art with an emphasis on sculpture.

◼️ Gene Hatfield Outstanding Individual Artist: Jeanetta Darley, 48

◼️ CAFTA Advocate for the Arts: Marilyn Rishkofski, 80

◼️ Outstanding Arts Educator: Roger Bowman, who taught at UCA for 26 years before his death in May at 75. His wife of more than 49 years, Jima Clark Bowman, received his award.

Nominations came from the public; nominees must have demonstrated "significant ability, progress made, and/or contribution to the arts in the Conway area," according to a news release.

Podcast competition

ARKAST, the Arkansas Podcast Collaborative's annual podcast festival, is seeking ideas via a podcast pitch competition, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 1 at Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock.

For the "Shark Tank"-style competition, which kicks off the weeklong festival (through Sept. 7), contestants will present their ideas to a panel of industry professionals, who will provide "valuable feedback." The winning pitch will receive a podcast launch package with equipment and help with getting the podcast set up on all major platforms.

There's no charge to enter but you must fill out a pitch form which must be approved. Find entry form and a a complete festival schedule at arkansaspodcasters.org/arkast. The competition will be free to attend.

Student winners of the Conway Alliance for the Arts 2023 Arts Awards, presented June 20 at the Max Event Venue in downtown Conway: Skylen Boyd, Zélie Vaughan, Jasmine DeFreitas and Evan Gilliard. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Austin DuVall)



