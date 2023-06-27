Day after storm batters area, focus turns to cleanup and restoration of electric power

Statewide restoration and cleanup efforts will continue into the week after high-velocity winds Sunday killed two people, injured one and left thousands of Arkansans without power during a week of record high temperatures in the forecast, according to Willie Gilmore with the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

Gilmore said that despite there being no confirmation of a tornado on the ground Sunday night, 50- to 80-mph winds knocked a tree onto one Carlisle home, killing two of the residents and injuring another.

The names and ages of the people in the home were unavailable Monday.

Winds from the early evening storms barreled through scattered parts of the state, damaging traffic signals, knocking trees onto roads and homes and snapping power lines.

Power outage updates Monday afternoon show that 56,792 customers tracked on Poweroutage.us are still without power across the state.

At 7:30 p.m., the site said 12,652 residents in Lonoke County were without power, 22,901 residents in Pulaski County were without power and 4,112 residents in Faulkner County were without power.

Earlier Monday, the site said nearly 85% of the residents of Bradley County were without power, but by 7:30 p.m., only eight customers were without power.

An estimated 29,029 of Entergy's customers were without power at 7:30 p.m., which was down from the 43,315 residents without power early Monday afternoon, according to Entergy.com.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Monday in response to the severe thunderstorms Sunday that knocked out power for more than 147,000 across much of the state.

In an executive order declaring the state of emergency, Sanders exempted vehicles responding to the power outages, such as electric utility vehicles and bucket trucks, from having to stop at highway weigh stations in Arkansas until July 1.

Sanders also suspended "all provisions of regulating" for the Office of State Procurement, the Arkansas Building Authority and the Office of Personnel Management as they assist the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment and Department of Public Safety with the recovery efforts.

"Today, I declared a state of emergency in Arkansas, freeing up resources to support our hardworking line crews as they restore power as quickly as possible to all impacted by last night's storms," Sanders said in a tweet. "We will continue to provide whatever is necessary to help Arkansans in need."

The executive order "does not include vehicles that require permits to operate on Arkansas' roadways," and applies only to vehicles traveling in a convoy.

In Conway, city staff from Bentonville and Paragould have helped continue restoration efforts to get power lines fixed and roads cleared.

Updates on Twitter from Conway Corp. late Monday said the city still had about 2,000 customers without power.

"There is extensive damage to our system," one tweet said. "The majority of our infrastructure has been repaired, which leaves more localized damage. This work must be done on a house-by-house basis, which is slow and unpredictable."

Early Monday, the intersection of Davis and Caldwell streets was still blocked, Mayor Bart Castleberry said in a joint news conference with Conway Corp.

He said that area was likely to be blocked "well into the night."

The intersection of Davis and Johnson streets was also blocked as of Monday afternoon, as well as Clifton Street just north of Prince Street and Hillcrest Drive.

Additional comments from the mayor reiterated that all other roads, as of Monday afternoon, had at least one functioning lane with traffic moving.

Traffic signals along Harkrider Street in Conway were also damaged by the winds Sunday and are functioning on temporary battery power.

Castleberry said the transportation department is changing the batteries every five hours.

The Don Owens Sports Complex at 10 Lower Ridge Road and the McGee Center at 3800 College Ave. were open to the public until 9 p.m. Monday.

Castleberry said the city would monitor residents' needs late Monday to determine if the complex should remain open through the night.

In Monday's news conference, Conway Corp. CEO Bret Caroll said they received the first power outage call at 5:10 p.m Sunday. At the peak of the storm, he said an estimated 8,000 residents were without power.

"It takes a lot of time to get those trees out of the way, cut up and moved so we can begin to do power restorations," Caroll said. "Our crews are working around the clock as safely and as efficiently as they can to get power restored."

In North Little Rock, an estimated 27,000 residents were without power Sunday night, according to a tweet from the city's official account.

Restoration efforts lowered the number to around 19,000 by Monday morning, with an estimated 1,300 outages restored in parts of Sherwood and the Club Road area late Monday, city officials said.

In Cabot, many of the traffic signals across the city were damaged by the storm, according to Facebook posts by the city Sunday and Monday.

"Please treat these as a four-way stop and be careful driving through these intersections," one post said. "Trash services informed us they will be on a delay and behind as well."

The Peak Center at 506 N. Grant St. will be the "official" cooling center today, where residents can access Wi-Fi, TV and cool air, according to another official Cabot Facebook post.

In West Little Rock, the Old Mill Bread Bakery & Cafe at the Rock Creek Square Plaza Shopping Center was without power early Monday, something employee Michael Davis said happens multiple times a year.

"Any time a strong storm with strong winds comes through, there's a fear that we might lose power," he said. "Storms with straight-line winds, man -- there's a good chance we're going to lose it."

Like other businesses in its industry, Old Mill is an around-the-clock operation. "We do a lot of our baking in the late evening and into the night hours, and then the bread has to cool before we can start slicing and packaging it," Davis said. "Now we're at a point that if [the power is out] we've got to start letting our accounts know."

"It's one thing to let somebody know that they can't get a BLT for the moment, but it's another when you're looking down the line for deliveries and pickups."

Contracts with other restaurants are down since the covid-19 pandemic, but Old Mill does steady business with a handful, which provides up to a third of sales. They stay dependable even though the cafe business declines in the summertime.

"We're a little mom-and-pop. Any day that's a loss is kind of a big loss, because we don't have another location that we can go to and fire up for the day," Davis said. "It's kind of a struggle to keep afloat."

Next door at an outpost of the Whole Hog Cafe barbecue chain, manager Brijal Burns said eight of her 16 employees were out because of a power failure as other employees moved fast to transfer ingredients and meat to a location with refrigeration. Potato salad and coleslaw had already gone bad. They had to send away the wholesale food supplier who had arrived with a truck because of the conditions. With the day lost, he said the business had lost up to $5,000 in revenue. Catering orders also had to be canceled.

"The customers get upset because they call the day before and have big orders," she said. "With us not being able to open up and run, they can't get their stuff. It upsets them, because we deal with a lot of businesses."

Information for this report was provided by Aaron Gettinger and Neal Earley of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.