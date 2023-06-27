Draft gives UA recruiting edge

University of Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman's reputation for development and sending players to the NBA continued with three Razorbacks getting drafted during Thursday's NBA Draft.

The Hogs, who tied UCLA for the most draftees in this year's draft, saw Anthony Black picked No. 6 overall to the Orlando Magic, Nick Smith going to the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 27 pick and Jordan Walsh drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 38 overall pick in the draft. The pick was traded to the Boston Celtics.

Guard Ricky Council went undrafted but agreed to a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Black and Smith were the Razorback's first multiple first-round picks in the NBA Draft in 31 years. Todd Day, Oliver Miller and Lee Mayberry were selected in the first round of the 1992 NBA Draft.

Arkansas now has had six players drafted into the NBA under Musselman with guards Isaiah Joe and Moses Moody along with forward Jaylin Williams being the others.

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi said this year's draft is another feather in Musselman's cap.

"Anytime you recruit kids and they move on to the NBA whether they're one-and-done or four year players, it really helps you recruit the next wave of players trying to get there," Biancardi said. "I thought they had tremendous success with two first-round picks and Jordan Walsh. I guess there's a question if Jordan came back, could he have improved his situation. From my perspective a guy like him, yes, but it kind of looked like he wanted to get in there and get the ball rolling."

Sidney Moncrief, who went No. 5 to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1979, is the only Razorback ever selected earlier than Black. Black, a former ESPN five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American, is tied with Joe Kleine as the second-earliest pick in Arkansas basketball history.

"I think the great story is Anthony Black, who played independent AAU basketball," Biancardi said. "He was not on a circuit and kind of came up through the ranks by his game and not by the names around him and finished in the top 20 of the class and one year of Muss and it just exploded for him.

"I thought the fit between him and Muss was ideal. I thought Jordan Walsh too. Again, I thought he could've came back but obviously got drafted. Nick was a lottery type talent going into the draft."

Arkansas has 15 first-round picks in program history. In four seasons, Musselman's three first-round draft picks represent one-fifth of the Hogs' picks in the first-round.

Prior to Musselman and his staff's arrival in Fayetteville, Arkansas did not have a one-and-done.The Hogs now have four with Moody being the first in 2021 and Black, Smith and Walsh this year.

"That is huge as you're going into living rooms and when you get on the phone with parents and players who are that caliber type player," Biancardi said. "You can point to them and talk about their success in a short amount of time. That opens doors and gets you in conversations with the elite players in the country."

Arkansas has produced two lottery picks under Musselman with Black and Moody, who went No. 14 to the Golden State Warriors in 2021.

The Razorbacks are routinely mentioned by elite prospects as a school of interest. That has not gone unnoticed by Biancardi.

"I love his aggressiveness on the recruiting trail," Biancardi said of Musselman. "He's not afraid to go after these guys and not afraid to coach them and a lot of guys can't handle these kids in terms of managing the expectations, coaching their ego and holding them accountable and I think that if you really want to get the most out of playing for Muss, you kind of have to do it the way he tells you because he's been there and now he's taken guys from high school and they elevated into the draft."

