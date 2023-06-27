Farmers assess storm damage to crops

Strong thunderstorm winds that sped through Arkansas and swept across the state's farmland on Sunday damaged crops and property.

Agricultural organizations and farmers started measuring the damage early Monday.

As much as half the corn growing in Lonoke County may be damaged, said John McMinn, agriculture economist and director of commodity activities and economics at the Arkansas Farm Bureau.

There have also been reports of rice blown over, which will make it difficult for those affected crops to recover, McMinn said. It will take a few days to determine how much of the corn has been destroyed.

McMinn said there were no reports of significant damage to soybean crops, but that could change by today.

Farmers and county extension agents reported crop damage, damage to grain bins and buildings and downed trees after Sunday's severe storms.

Corn was damaged outside of Stuttgart and DeWitt and a few grain bins that were being built were knocked over, Arkansas County Extension Staff Chair Grant Beckwith said.

Pulaski County Extension agent Andrew Bolton also noted some corn field damage.

McMinn said the power failures could hold back farmers who use electric pumps to irrigate crops.

"Some farmers have reported they may be getting power back [Monday night]; some haven't heard," McMinn said.

"Your worst fear would be that it would take a week ... so on top of just the damage from that storm taking out some of that corn, you're going to see a loss in yield on those particular fields."

Roughly 56% of Lonoke County residents; 29% of Arkansas County residents; nearly 15% of Pulaski County and 84% of Bradley County residents were still experiencing power outages as of Monday at 4 p.m., according to poweroutage.us.

A number of agricultural communities were hit particularly hard by the storm, such as those near Carlisle in Lonoke County.

"It's a mess out this way," said Brandon Parker, a farmer who lives seven miles south of Carlisle; Parker grows corn, soybeans and rice on about 8,500 acres.

"There's no way we'll have power tonight going to the substation, there's poles down and they're not going to get those up today, I've heard."

Sunday night, Parker watched as the top of a 100-foot tall pine tree was stripped by strong winds, "just barely missing the house," Parker said. Another 100-year-old oak tree fell on a storage building behind his house and demolished the structure.

Damage to his corn crop could be minimal to as much as 25%, Parker said.

"My corn withstood the winds pretty well, unbelievably, but I have neighbors, and I've seen some corn stalks that were flat on the ground, so that's a total loss if the corn goes down," Parker said.

"We have electric wells that irrigate the crops and even though we did get some rain, we can't go very many days without irrigating the rice because it has to be consistently flooded," Parker said.

Parker's farm saw almost an inch of rain from the storm and his home lost power around 5 a.m.; he doesn't have a generator so his family and his 10 employees who live near the property will likely spend the night without power.

The roof of a storage shed for tractors was blown off; one of Parker's grain bins blew away and nearly landed on a farm employee's house, and another grain bin caved in from the top.

"I don't know if it will be repairable," Parker said.

Parker didn't have grain in the bins yet but he said other area farmers do; he said grain bin repairs could create some harvest delays.

"Most in the county, I've heard, are damaged and if so, it's going to be hard to get them all repaired by harvest," Parker said.

"The corn harvest starts at the end of July or August, so it's not far away."

Though Clay County didn't experience severe weather Sunday night, the northeastern county did see some hail damage on June 14.

Cotton looked shredded and cut up after the hail storm, Clay County Extension agent Allison Howell said.

Howell observed last week that some damaged cotton had bigger leaves and buds and a sturdier plant structure that should still produce a crop.

"That's what's crazy about some of these crops," Howell said.

"You can nearly completely destroy them and you won't have as good of a yield as you would have with no hail damage, but you'd be surprised at what you can get out of them if you continue to farm them and treat them just like you would if you didn't have hail damage."

McMinn said farmers in need can reach out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, which has offices in every county that offer programs to file for crop insurance or possible natural disaster aid.