Fish stories: Bella Vistan wins Readers’ Choice with tale of the trotline





Editor's note: James Fisher of Bella Vista and Randolph Stainer of Tulsa, Okla., are the two winners of the 2023 Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette fish story contest. Fisher is winner of the Readers' Choice category, and Stainer took first place in the Judges' Category. Here are their stories. Visit nwaonline.com/fishstory2023 to read all the stories that were entered.

JAMES FISHER

Bella Vista

John Coburn talked with his older brother about setting a trotline on the Saline River. His brother helped John prepare and rig the trotline. That included seining a pond for minnows to bait the hooks.