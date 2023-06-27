Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fish stories: Tulsa resident wins Judges’ Choice with tale of good day gone bad

by Flip Putthoff | Today at 4:58 a.m.
Randolph Stainer of Tulsa wins the Judge's Category division of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 2023 fish story contest. (Courtesy photo)

RALPH STAINER

Tulsa

I love to fish topwater baits, and beyond argument, the Zara Spook is my favorite.

Bass don't bite them. They explode on them, crush them, or create sudden, trash can sized whirlpools to suck them under. You can never predict or anticipate a hit. You must have icy nerve control not to set the hook too soon.

I spend hours custom painting 'Spooks, changing the standard hooks for expensive, black steel, oversize, acid sharpened trebles and tying on white and red feathers. As with all obsessions, there are occasional consequences. Late last May we had a fierce, but brief, afternoon thundershower just as my school let out.

Print Headline: Shucks, darn, golly

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT