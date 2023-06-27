Fish stories: Tulsa resident wins Judges’ Choice with tale of good day gone bad

RALPH STAINER

Tulsa

I love to fish topwater baits, and beyond argument, the Zara Spook is my favorite.

Bass don't bite them. They explode on them, crush them, or create sudden, trash can sized whirlpools to suck them under. You can never predict or anticipate a hit. You must have icy nerve control not to set the hook too soon.

I spend hours custom painting 'Spooks, changing the standard hooks for expensive, black steel, oversize, acid sharpened trebles and tying on white and red feathers. As with all obsessions, there are occasional consequences. Late last May we had a fierce, but brief, afternoon thundershower just as my school let out.