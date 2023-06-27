Griffin appoints former U.S. attorney to Arkansas judicial oversight committee

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced Monday his appointment of former U.S. Attorney Duane "Dak" Kees to a commission responsible for overseeing the state's judges.

Kees, of Bentonville, will join the nine-member Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission effective June 30, according to a news release from Griffin's office.

"Dak Kees brings an extraordinary record of service and impressive credentials to the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission," Griffin said in the release. "Dak is an ideal addition to the Commission, and I appreciate his willingness to serve."

Kees' appointment will last until June 30, 2029.

In 2017, Kees was nominated by former President Donald Trump as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. During Kees' two years as a federal prosecutor, his office convicted or helped convict six former state legislators.

In 2020, Kees left the U.S. attorney's office to work at Tyson Foods Inc. as the Springdale-based company's chief counsel for global investigations and regulatory compliance.

Kees spent more than eight years on active duty in the U.S. Army and was a judge advocate general corps officer. He served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

After leaving the service, Kees joined the Asa Hutchinson Law Group, founded by current Republican presidential candidate and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Hutchinson's son.

Then Kees went to work for Walmart as director in Global Ethics and Compliance, where he specialized in the company complying with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and international law.

Kees also has served as a part-time city attorney for Magnolia, Griffin noted in his release.

Kees will replace Chris Gardner, whose term is up, on the commission, said Jeff LeMaster, a spokesperson for Griffin.

Gardner is the founding member of Jonesboro-based Gardner Milner, PLLC, a business and commercial law firm. In 2015, Gardner was appointed by Hutchinson as a special associate justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court, according to the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission website.

The commission was created through an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution adopted by voters in 1988. The panel may publicly discipline judges and issue recommendations to the Arkansas Supreme Court to suspend, remove, involuntarily retire or censure judges, according to the commission's website.

Three members of the commission are lawyers licensed to practice in Arkansas, three are judicial members appointed by the Arkansas Supreme Court, and three are members of the public, who are neither lawyers nor judges, appointed by the governor.

The attorney general, president of the Arkansas Senate and speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives are each responsible for appointing one lawyer to the commission, according to the commission's website.

