DEAR HELOISE: Currently, it's working for me to answer an unknown number with: "How may I help you?" If I get a few seconds of complete silence (a computer seems to wait for "hello") or I hear a "boop," I know to hang up. A legitimate caller will respond almost always with who they are.

DEAR HELOISE: I've attached a helpful hint that I've been meaning to send to you for a long time now. I don't believe I've ever seen this hint in your column, but I may be mistaken.

My beloved "Kitten Face," who is 14 years old and has kidney disease, takes saline IV injections about three times a week, for a year and a half now. The injections help her greatly, and she takes them like a real trouper.

DEAR HELOISE: After reading the hint from the grocery store manager about stolen purses, I have a suggestion that may work for others.

I, too, am a distracted shopper. I read labels and like to check out what's on sale, which always makes for a distracted moment. So, if my purse has a strap, I will wrap it around the cart handle tightly and use the child seat belt buckle to secure it to the cart. If that isn't available, I put my purse in the bottom of the cart next to the back of the cart and bury it under groceries. So far, so good.

DEAR READERS: If you have a stain that is tough to get rid of, make a paste that is equal parts baking soda and salt. Use this only on surfaces that can handle some abrasive scrubbing, because it could scratch a soft surface.

Baking soda is so useful for cleaning and deodorizing. I have put together a six-page pamphlet, titled "Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes," that lays out several uses for baking soda.

DEAR HELOISE: I signed up for a free air compressor with harbor freight tools. The ad said if I gave $8.90 for shipping, I would receive the tool. Well, I gave my card number, and later that day, I received a call from the card fraud department at my bank. They told me to cancel the card, so I did. I think it would be wise to let your readers know about this fraud.

