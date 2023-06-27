Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION

Helpful Hints

by Heloise | Today at 1:55 a.m.

DEAR HELOISE: Currently, it's working for me to answer an unknown number with: "How may I help you?" If I get a few seconds of complete silence (a computer seems to wait for "hello") or I hear a "boop," I know to hang up. A legitimate caller will respond almost always with who they are.

-- Carl Huber,

Port Charlotte, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: I've attached a helpful hint that I've been meaning to send to you for a long time now. I don't believe I've ever seen this hint in your column, but I may be mistaken.

My beloved "Kitten Face," who is 14 years old and has kidney disease, takes saline IV injections about three times a week, for a year and a half now. The injections help her greatly, and she takes them like a real trouper.

Thank you for your column. I really enjoy reading it every morning.

-- Mike Vorndran,

Fort Wayne, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: After reading the hint from the grocery store manager about stolen purses, I have a suggestion that may work for others.

I, too, am a distracted shopper. I read labels and like to check out what's on sale, which always makes for a distracted moment. So, if my purse has a strap, I will wrap it around the cart handle tightly and use the child seat belt buckle to secure it to the cart. If that isn't available, I put my purse in the bottom of the cart next to the back of the cart and bury it under groceries. So far, so good.

-- Cathy,

The Villages, Fla.

DEAR READERS: If you have a stain that is tough to get rid of, make a paste that is equal parts baking soda and salt. Use this only on surfaces that can handle some abrasive scrubbing, because it could scratch a soft surface.

Baking soda is so useful for cleaning and deodorizing. I have put together a six-page pamphlet, titled "Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes," that lays out several uses for baking soda.

DEAR HELOISE: I signed up for a free air compressor with harbor freight tools. The ad said if I gave $8.90 for shipping, I would receive the tool. Well, I gave my card number, and later that day, I received a call from the card fraud department at my bank. They told me to cancel the card, so I did. I think it would be wise to let your readers know about this fraud.

-- James Little

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Print Headline: Helpful Hints

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT