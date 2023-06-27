High hopes

There are about as many billionaires in the world as seven-footers.

According to Forbes, as of May there are 2,640 billionaires. The most common number given for people who are seven feet tall is between 2,000 and 3,000.

I'm skeptical of both these figures, which obviously aren't exact. If I were a billionaire, I wouldn't tell you.If I were a seven-footer, I might not either. If you tried to measure me I might slouch. I don't know how we'd begin to estimate the number of seven-footers in the world. I guess we'd guess.

Still, that between 2,000-and-3,000 figure gets trotted out a lot. (Though I found one site that said there were about 2,800 in the world.) So let's accept that both billionaires and seven-footers are rare.

French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama has the seven-footer part covered; various Internet sources list his height as anywhere from 7 feet 2 inches to the highly improbable 7 feet 9 inches. Last year he told ESPN he's 7-3 "barefoot."

"I've never actually measured myself with shoes on, but it's got to be like 7-4 or 7-5, I guess," he said.

Wembanyama's Eurobasket profile--the most official record of his just-concluded season with Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92--has his height at 224 centimeters. That rounds up to 7-4.

ESPN, which has absolutely no interest whatsoever in factual embellishment, is calling him 7-5. (They say he's still growing.)

Were the 19-year-old Wembanyama not a superbly gifted athlete, there would be little upside to his height. It is difficult to navigate the world when your body is a non-standard size. Beds and cars and doorways present problems. People gawk and don't know what to say to you. You can never blend into the crowd.

And, as Wilt Chamberlain lamented, nobody roots for Goliath.

Research suggests extremely tall people may have an elevated risk of cardiovascular problems such as atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism. Their height puts increased stress on their joints and spines, so they are more likely to experience back pain and joint instability. A longer limb is easier to break. Tall people are prone to foot problems. There are studies that suggest they are at increased risks for some cancers.

Better to be a billionaire than a seven-footer.

But Wembanyama, who was taken first in last week's NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs, is making the most of being 7-4. He plays like a small forward, with ball-handling skills he honed by watching tapes of Pete Maravich. He has an outside shooting touch that's been compared to Kevin Durant, one of the NBA's all-time great scorers (Durant, who is listed at 6-10, is alleged to be a seven-footer in shoes). He's expected to be an immediate force on defense, with his eight-foot wingspan married to a catlike quickness.

ESPN's senior NBA writer Brian Windhorst lays on the hyperbole: "He's the greatest NBA prospect we've ever seen."

Not quite.

It's subjective, but LeBron James was the most-hyped high school basketball player ever. Lew Alcindor--who became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar--was a better prospect. So was Bill Walton and Magic Johnson. Shaquille O'Neal might have been. People had high hopes for Greg Oden. Analysts were comparing Len Bias to Julius Erving when he was in college at Maryland. (Bias was selected No. 2 in the 1986 NBA draft, behind seven-footer Brad Daugherty.)

My best comp for Wembanyama is Ralph Sampson, a 7-4 center from the University of Virginia who was a three-time National Player of the Year. Sampson often expressed his desire to play like a guard, facing the basket and shooting from the outside, but the conventions of the '80s game (and those of Bill Fitch, his coach with the Houston Rockets) required him to spend time on the court in the low box, with his back to the basket. (He actually spent most of his time as a power forward, with the magnificent Hakeem Olajuwon--another seven-footer--playing center.)

Sampson may have had the skills to play the game the same way Wembanyama does; I don't think Sampson had Wembanyama's range, but three-pointers weren't as important in that era. Had he been born in the 21st century, Sampson would have grown up shooting from beyond the arc.

Sampson was hardly a bust, but knee and back injuries eventually derailed his career. He might have fared better in this era. Still, a gambling person might bet against Wembanyama having a better career. In his truncated nine-year career, Sampson made four All-Star teams and averaged 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's a basketball Hall of Famer because of his college career.

If Wembanyama only matches those numbers, he'll be perceived as a disappointment. As Sampson is, by those of us who remember watching him in college.

There are important differences between the Wembanyama and Sampson though. While Wembanyama looks ridiculously slight on his highlight reels, he's slightly heavier at 19 than Sampson was throughout his NBA career. (Sampson played at about 228 pounds; Wembanyama is said to weigh 230 and might be expected to pack on another 20 or so pounds of muscle over the next couple of years.)

And Wembanyama has the advantage of playing a less physical game that has evolved away from tightly defined "positions"--the Spurs didn't draft him to change his game; they want to allow him to handle the ball and take three-point shots and play with more finesse than power. He's not going to be expected to bang with the Rick Mahorns and Charles Oakleys of the league, because the NBA is fresh out of Rick Mahorns and Charles Oakleys.

But it's OK to be excited about the prospect of Wembanyama becoming a literal game changer. He's an extraordinarily talented, extraordinarily skilled kid who is a lot of fun to watch and seems to be genuinely happy to be here. He is, as they say, a unicorn.

And he has a chance to become something even rarer: a billionaire seven-footer.

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com