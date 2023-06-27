Historic Arkansas Museum’s Knife Gallery reopens after 3-year updated expansion





The Knife Gallery, one of Historic Arkansas Museum's most popular exhibits, has opened again after a three-year closing to update its displays focused on Bowie knives, also known in the frontier era as "Arkansas toothpicks."

"Forged in Arkansas," a daylong celebration on June 17, marked the reopening of the first-floor space in the downtown Little Rock museum. The centerpiece is Bowie No. 1, believed by some authorities to be the legendary knife made by James Black for pioneer Jim Bowie in 1830 in the Hempstead County town of Washington.

Bowie No. 1 occupies its own glass case among the more than 100 historic and contemporary knives on view at the museum, also home to the American Bladesmith Society Hall of Fame.

The