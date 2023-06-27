Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING

Historic Arkansas Museum’s Knife Gallery reopens after 3-year updated expansion

by Jack Schnedler | Today at 2:17 a.m.
Jim Bowies virtues and vices are summed up at Historic Arkansas Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette /Jack Schnedler)


The Knife Gallery, one of Historic Arkansas Museum's most popular exhibits, has opened again after a three-year closing to update its displays focused on Bowie knives, also known in the frontier era as "Arkansas toothpicks."

"Forged in Arkansas," a daylong celebration on June 17, marked the reopening of the first-floor space in the downtown Little Rock museum. The centerpiece is Bowie No. 1, believed by some authorities to be the legendary knife made by James Black for pioneer Jim Bowie in 1830 in the Hempstead County town of Washington.

Bowie No. 1 occupies its own glass case among the more than 100 historic and contemporary knives on view at the museum, also home to the American Bladesmith Society Hall of Fame.

The

Print Headline: Knives out

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT