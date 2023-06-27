Happy birthday: The universe inside you is as vast and complicated as the one outside of you. You go into this solar return with a profound sense of boundlessness. A program you work will have rewards involving health, wealth and an overall sense of self-control.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There will be opportunities to react to compliments. "In order to keep a true perspective on one's importance, everyone should have a dog that worships him and a cat that will ignore him." -- Dereke Bruce

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Ideally, a comfort zone is ever-expanding. This way, you can be comfortable in many different situations, and life becomes more varied and exciting. Welcome the unknown. Make friends with fear.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Today, life is like grammar. You don't need to delve into the technicalities of why something is wrong to recognize that it sounds wrong. If something seems off, just go another direction entirely.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Someone will take the best of what you taught them and improve upon it. You'll be proud to see the usefulness of the tools you've shared. It will be affirming to know your contribution helps others take on the challenges of life with grace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Whenever feasible, address matters face to face and up close. It is in close proximity that misunderstandings are resolved, where facial expressions can be accurately interpreted and where intentions can be genuinely felt.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You know who you want to be, and you are getting the training to grow into the role. The task at hand may be difficult, but they'll never see it in your performance. You'll demonstrate confidence.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The more people try to impress, the less impressive the effect. But those who quietly embody an attitude of success will capture your attention and keep you wondering about the rest of the story.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Feelings are not wrong or right. Like weather or landscape, they just are. An emotion that you associate with immaturity may in fact have more wisdom and intelligence coursing through it than the logical mind could ever drum up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You feel a bond with the global community and the onus to help those who do not have such a strong connection. You'll reach out in the spirit of inclusiveness, and the gesture will alleviate someone's loneliness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): J.R.R. Tolkien suggested, "It's a dangerous business going out your door." However, it is now possible to find more danger from the comfort of your couch. You'll love what you learn today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You will be remarkably dedicated, provided the obstacles are cleared from your schedule. Given the time and opportunity, you will practiceand improve until it's effortless to create results.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When people are not listening, it's tempting to get louder and talk more. Do the opposite. By getting quieter and talking less, you learn the details and depths of a situation and grow more powerful for the knowledge.