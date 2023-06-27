Eric Adams, Democratic mayor of New York City, announced that Diwali, the festival of lights celebrated in the South Asian and Indo-Carribbean communities, will be added to the list of public school holidays after the governor signs a bill approving it.

Nayib Bukele, New Ideas party president of El Salvador, registered for reelection in the 2024 contest, his party announced Monday, noting that the political party is "invincible" in a Twitter post.

Christine Dawood, the mother of the 19-year-old man who died on the Titan submersible, said she gave up her seat on the watercraft because her son "really wanted to go ... solve the Rubik's Cube 3,700 meters below sea at the Titanic."

Jimmy Donaldson, a YouTube star known as MrBeast, claimed that he "could have been on" the OceanGate Expeditions submersible that imploded during a trip to view the Titanic, as he declined the invitation.

Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and chief medical advisor to the president during the coronavirus pandemic, will teach in Georgetown University's School of Medicine and the McCourt School of Public Policy, university officials said.

Jorge Funez, 22, of North Las Vegas, Nev., faces charges of felony evading, disregard for public safety and reckless driving for driving 92 mph in a 45 mph zone and speeding to more than 100 mph after police activated lights and sirens, according to an arrest report.

Ismail Hosameldin, 34, of New York City, was charged with murder as a hate crime and weapon possession after he slashed his 55-year-old roommate's throat during an argument because he "don't like Spanish people," police said.

Krista Schindley and Tyler Schindley, who are accused of starving their 10-year-old son found wandering in their Spalding County, Ga., neighborhood, had their bonds denied on the grounds that they presented a flight risk and could influence witnesses, primarily the 10-year-old and four other children who lived with them.

Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said high projected travel numbers for Independence Day weekend "tells us ... that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer."