MUSIC

John McAteer releases full-on power-pop album

by Sean Clancy | Today at 2:16 a.m.
John McAteer, (vocals, guitar), Ryan Scott (drums) and Josh Bentley (bass) of John McAteer and His Demands have released their debut album, "Mid-Century Mod" on Max Recordings. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Matthew Martin)


"Mid-Century Mod," the debut album by Little Rock trio John McAteer and His Demands, is a power-pop gem that goes hard.

Kicking off with "When You Say Love" and finishing more than 37 minutes later with "I Know What You Want," the album, which was released on Little Rock's Max Recordings back in May, is packed with tuneful pop-punk tracks that sound like they were made by a bunch of kids jacked up on a sugar binge. Except these kids are longtime veterans of the Little Rock indie rock scene.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist McAteer was a member of The Baileys and Stifft Beat, bassist Josh Bentley was in the Big Cats and drummer Ryan Scott was in Ashtray Babyhead.

Print Headline: John McAteer releases full-on power-pop album

