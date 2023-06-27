Keep it safe and legal

Saturday marked one year since Roe v. Wade was overturned. As a teen, prior to Roe v. Wade, I lived in an anti-abortion state. I recall a low-income acquaintance had to be admitted to ER to save her life due to a home-induced abortion. Another with more resources flew to another state for a safe abortion.

Last year the Supreme Court took a giant step backwards. It is infuriating that in 2023 politicians can make decisions about bodily autonomy and violate privacy between a person and their medical provider. Here in Arkansas a super-majority of Republican politicians have made abortion illegal. That means those with enough income can get a safe abortion elsewhere; others with less income cannot.

The majority of Arkansans want abortion to remain safe and legal. If those serving you in elected office voted against women's rights to make their own reproductive decisions, vote them out!

TERI PATRICK

Little Rock

Electrifying results

Would you ask Leland Smith how, exactly, the gasoline in those big tanks underneath the ground at his local station manages to get into his car? It is not fairies with buckets. That's right, it is pumped. With electricity.

KEVIN ELSKEN

Springdale