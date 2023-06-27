Sections
MUSIC

Louis Michot: Solo tour to begin at tavern for Louisiana musician

by Sean Clancy | Today at 2:18 a.m.
Louisiana singer-songwriter Louis Michot of the Lost Bayou Ramblers has a solo album coming in the fall and is playing the White Water Tavern in Little Rock on June 28. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Rush Jagoe)


Louisiana musician Louis Michot has performed in these latitudes plenty of times, but on Wednesday the Lost Bayou Ramblers frontman kicks off a solo tour in Little Rock.

Michot is on the road in advance of his solo debut, "Rêve du Troubadour," which will be released on Sept. 15. Accompanying Michot on the trek will be bassist Bryan Webre and drummer Kirkland Middleton, who also plays in the Lost Bayou Ramblers and his other outfit, Michot's Melody Makers.

"I love playing in Little Rock," he says during an interview earlier this month from his home in Prairie des Femmes near Arnaudville, La.

