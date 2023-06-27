Measure to revive downtown ambassador program to go before Little Rock city board in July

A measure to revive a downtown ambassador program in Little Rock is scheduled to go before members of the city's Board of Directors at a July 11 meeting, according to city board documents.

The draft resolution would authorize a one-year contract with the firm Block by Block, with the potential for two extensions of one year each.

The Louisville, Ky.-based firm was the only entity that submitted a response to the city's request for proposals from vendors, according to city board documents.

In exchange for operating the downtown ambassador program, Block by Block would be paid $500,000. Half of the sum is expected to come from the city of Little Rock's 2023 budget; the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau is expected to pay for the other half.

The Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission -- the panel that oversees the tourism bureau's operations -- authorized spending up to $250,000 for that purpose late last year.

A downtown ambassador program previously was operated by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, a local 501(c)(3) group. The organization's ambassadors typically walked around downtown Little Rock assisting people with directions, picking up trash and serving as liaisons with the police as needed.

City board members will have an opportunity to discuss the Block by Block resolution and other measures during their agenda-setting meeting at 4 p.m. today.

In an email exchange Monday, Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Director Gabe Holmstrom recalled that the organization's ambassador program wound down in April 2021. The group had one part-time employee working as an ambassador at the time, he said.

"At one point, prior to the pandemic, we had one full-time employee and three contract ambassadors," Holmstrom wrote.

The effort to reinstate the ambassador program comes amid increased attention to the state of downtown Little Rock's River Market District, where three bars have closed since January.

On June 13, city board members passed an ordinance to tighten the city's curfew for minors in entertainment districts, like the one that exists in the River Market District, as well as parks adjacent to them.

During the meeting, at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris referred to a recent report of a large number of youths gathered in the River Market District, likening the situation to "a potential hand grenade that someone's gonna pull the pin one day and it's gonna go off."

As a result of the city board's action, the new curfew for minors begins at 9 p.m. daily in those specific areas. Little Rock's general curfew for minors starts at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday.

Separately, the Convention and Visitors Bureau has solicited proposals from firms with regard to Ottenheimer Market Hall, a River Market District food court managed by the visitors bureau.

A recent tourism master plan published by the Convention and Visitors Bureau in partnership with the firm Jones Lang LaSalle called for a new approach to Ottenheimer Market Hall, which closes in the early afternoon despite the large numbers of people who visit nearby bars and restaurants in the evenings.