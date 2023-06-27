Mountainburg clinches more than $1 million in loans from Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for wastewater treatment plant improvements





MOUNTAINBURG -- A Crawford County town received a loan of more than $1 million from the state to improve its wastewater infrastructure.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced in a Friday news release its Natural Resources Commission awarded Mountainburg a loan of about $1.04 million through its Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund.

Mayor Susan Wilson said Monday the money would go toward installing new valves and pumps at the city's wastewater treatment plant to make it run more efficiently. The facility serves 165 households in Mountainburg.

"It was built in 1969, and so this will bring it more current and up-to-date," Wilson said.

Wilson said Monday that Mountainburg has already begun work toward improving the wastewater treatment plant. The city hopes to have the improvements finished by the end of 2024.

Mountainburg applied for the loan in late 2022, although it hadn't received official notification of receiving the money as of about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to Wilson.

"We're happy to have received it, and we plan to put it to good use," Wilson said.

Mountainburg had a population of 528 as of April 1, 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Natural Resources Commission also awarded the town a $250,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan that came with a principal forgiveness of $750,000, according to the news release.

Ayden Massey, public information officer for the Department of Agriculture, said Monday loans with principal forgiveness are forgiven upon money being disbursed. This means Mountainburg won't have to pay the $750,000 it received in principal forgiveness back to the state.

The Natural Resources Commission's awards to Mountainburg were just part of the more than $702.3 million total the commission approved Thursday to go toward 122 water and wastewater projects serving more than 1.25 million Arkansans. This is the largest monetary allocation awarded for water and wastewater in the state to date, according to the Friday news release from the Department of Agriculture.

"Water and wastewater infrastructure systems are critically important to the everyday lives of every Arkansan," Wes Ward, Arkansas secretary of agriculture, said in the news release. "The Department of Agriculture and the Natural Resources Commission are pleased to have approved a record level of funding for 122 water and wastewater projects that will serve over one-third of our state's population."

The National Resources Commission provides financial assistance to eligible Arkansas entities from five programs through loans, loans with principal forgiveness and grants, the news release states. Of the more than $702.3 million the commission approved Thursday, more than $633.1 million was provided in loans, more than $68.9 million in loans with principal forgiveness and $223,013 in grants.





Additional funding and other actions

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission also approved two grants totaling $190,000 to the Arkansas Rural Water Association to provide technical assistance for water and wastewater infrastructure to Arkansas communities. In addition, the commission approved a $43 million "general obligation bond series resolution," conservation district board appointment and providing $1.2 million to conservation districts.

Source: Arkansas Department of Agriculture







