Busta Rhymes took home the 2023 BET Awards' biggest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award, Sunday. The award was handed to him by producer Swizz Beatz. The 12-time Grammy Award nominated rapper, producer and hip-hop pioneer has seven Billboard Top 10 hits to his name. Diddy, Janet Jackson, Chuck D, Missy Elliott, Pharrell Williams and Mariah Carey recorded a video tribute to Rhymes. "Alright, I'ma wear it on my sleeve. I do wanna cry," Rhymes started his speech, as his eyes started to water. He talked about his six children, being kicked out from his hip-hop group Leaders of the New School, and learning how to rebuild by going into studios, sharing a cigar with whoever was in the studio, and "quickly whipping up a 16 bar verse. ... By default, I pioneered the feature," he said. "A lot of greatness from out [of] people in our culture is by default. Because it's just a magic we have." An energetic tribute to Rhymes followed -- the rapper teamed up with Spliff Star for "Ante Up Remix," "Scenario," "Look at Me Now," "I Know What You Want," before a long list of A-listers jumped in. Halfway through the performance, Rhymes shifted gears to celebrate dancehall music alongside Dexta Daps, Spice, Skillibeng and CuttyRanks.

Civil rights icon James Meredith fell Sunday outside the Mississippi Capitol at an event marking his 90th birthday, but he suffered no visible injuries and was resting comfortably at home later. Meredith leaned onto an unsecured portable lectern as he stood to speak to about 200 people. The lectern toppled forward and the Air Force veteran fell on top of it. Those around him quickly scrambled to stand Meredith up upright, and they helped him back into the wheelchair he had been using. People also gave him ice packs and cold water as the temperature hovered around 95 degrees. Meredith remained at the event until it ended about 45 minutes later. An ambulance crew checked him afterward, and Meredith then left in a sport utility vehicle with friends and family. His wife, Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, said in a text message to The Associated Press hours later that he was at home with family. "He's enjoying his birthday cake now," she said. "He's tougher than anybody I've ever known."