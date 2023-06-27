Native son will bring Black Rodeo to town

Yee-haw!

There's a rodeo coming to town on Saturday, and if it's successful, the hope is that it will become an annual event.

Joseph McCorvey, director of the Pine Bluff Convention Center, brought up the event at Monday's Advertising and Promotion Commission's finance committee meeting. He said he had given the organizer a deal on using the space, both because the young man bringing the event is from Pine Bluff and wants to do something good for the city and also because McCorvey wanted to have an event for the Fourth of July weekend.

"He's getting a bargain this year," McCorvey said, referring to the $5,000 price tag for the event that the organizer, Daniel Moore, is paying. "That's a far cry from what this should cost. I could have said 'no,' but we will take a hit. If it's successful, we'll charge what the rate really is next year. Something like this should be $20,000. But this will be the only thing we have this summer."

McCorvey said Moore is also paying about $2,200 for security for the event, something McCorvey said is a necessity.

"We're trying to overcome the stigma that Pine Bluff is lacking security," McCorvey said. "We don't play when it comes to providing security for our events."

One of the additional expenses with this rodeo is that one of the big roll-up doors at the end of the arena, where the rodeo will be held, has to remain open to get all the critters in and out. At a time when high temperatures will be pushing if not topping 100 degrees, running the air-conditioner is necessary but expensive, especially with the door open.

"Electricity, gas, water, everything has gone up," McCorvey said.

Moore, contacted later Monday, said at age 21, he's the youngest rodeo organizer in the nation. The event he's bringing in is called The Pine Bluff Takeover Black Rodeo, but quickly added that everyone is welcome.

"We accept everybody," he said. "We're cowboys and men of color, but we want everyone to come and compete with us."

Moore said those wanting to enter any of the events will compete from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. to qualify for the show that night, which starts at 7. Events include steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, barrel racing and junior barrel racing and bull riding. And for the youngsters, he said, there's "mutton bustin'," where sheep are ridden.

"This is a full-blown rodeo," Moore said.

Asked what brought him to Pine Bluff, Moore, a Watson Chapel High School graduate, said the Black Rodeo had been taken to Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee and to Little Rock.

"But this is the first time it's ever come to Pine Bluff," he said. "I want to build our city up and showcase our city as we go to other parts of the country putting on the rodeo."

McCorvey said there had been other events where dirt had to be brought in, such as a BMX bicycle race and a tractor pull, in the Convention Center's history, but he said this may be only the second rodeo.

"But we're ready," he said. "There's eight inches of dirt that has been trucked in, and the gate material has been delivered."

Ticket information can be found on the Convention Center website.