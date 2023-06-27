Camping World buys

Crain's RV business

Crain RV's three Arkansas locations have been acquired by Illinois-based Camping World Holdings, Inc.

The deal includes Crain's operations in Benton, Springdale and Little Rock which predominantly sell Jayco, Winnebago, Tiffin, Coachman and Forest River products, according to a Monday news release. The acquisition is set to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Terms of the deal were not released.

Plans call for the acquired Crain RV locations in Arkansas to be converted into manufacturer exclusive dealerships. Illinois-based Camping World already has Arkansas locations in Lowell and North Little Rock.

Camping World recently purchased dealerships in Delaware, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin.

Crain Automotive is based in Sherwood and owns and operates 22 vehicle dealerships across the state. In a statement Larry Crain, Jr., chief executive officer of Crain RV, said the company is focusing its efforts on its auto dealerships and is shifting away from the RV business.

-- John Magsam

Slim Chickens buys

bigger headquarters

Slim Chickens is moving its headquarters but staying close to its familiar Fayetteville haunts.

Slim Chickens' chief executive officer and co-founder Tom Gordon said Monday the company will be moving to 234 E. Millsap Road in Fayetteville, from current headquarters at 1088 Millsap Road. The new building was purchased earlier this month by SC Millsap LLC, which lists Gordon as the principal agent.

The four-story building is about 35,700 square feet and had an estimated sale price of $6.4 million according to county records. Northwest Mutual Financial Network will remain on the ground floor while the top three floors will be Slim Chickens office space.

Gordon said he expects the move to happen sometime in the fourth quarter. The new location will house about 50 of Slim Chickens' office staff but will have room for more employees and to host franchisees.

He said Slim Chickens was looking for new quarters and wanted to remain in Fayetteville.

Privately owned Slim Chickens, founded in 2003, has more than 230 locations.

-- John Magsam

Arkansas Index falls

0.20 point to 799.21

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 799.21, down 0.20.

"The Nasdaq led the stock market lower on Monday due to slight investor fatigue despite the impressive rally in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 this year that has some worrying if earnings can hold up in a slowing economy," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.