NWA Letters to the Editor

Maritime mishaps show

misplaced priorities

Thank you to the editorial writers for your comments in the June 23 edition, that addressed the vast difference in the response to the tragedy of five people in the Titan submersible, versus the sinking of a trawler off the Greek coast days before that took the lives of hundreds of migrants. As the editorial said, "Just another boat of migrants capsizing, right?"

Where is sense of justice, the mercy in us? Millions of dollars and hundreds of man hours were spent hoping to rescue the five aboard the Titan. But the Greek coast guard evidently stood by until it was too late to rescue the hundreds of folks aboard the boat. Thank goodness for a mega yacht in the vicinity that rescued some survivors, after a distress call, but in the dark, with only flashlights to look for survivors, the majority of the human beings on that boat perished.

I in no way want to denigrate the lives lost on the Titan, and the migrant crisis in southern Europe, as here in the U.S., does not have any easy solutions. But where is our empathy for folks that are just seeking a better life. How much food and relief supplies would the $1 million spent for passage on the Titan have bought for those suffering from hunger, homelessness and despair?

What do the two situations say about our priorities as human beings?

Beth Leverett

Springdale