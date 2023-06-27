BASKETBALL

Hawks trade Collins to Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks have cleared significant salary cap space by agreeing to trade forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Collins was the subject of trade speculation during the offseason and again leading up to last week's NBA draft before he finally was dealt to Utah, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official before July 6. Collins, 25, was a first-round pick in 2017 and scored in double figures in each of his six seasons with Atlanta. He averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds, both career bests, in the 2019-20 season and 17.6 points per game for the 2021-21 team that advanced to the Eastern Conference finals. Collins' scoring declined as Trae Young and other players assumed lead scoring roles. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds this season, when the Hawks suffered their second consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs. With the Hawks looking to clear salary-cap room, Collins, who is guaranteed $25.3 million in the 2023-24 season, became a much-discussed trade target.

Memphis brings back Tillman

The Memphis Grizzlies have exercised their contract option on Xavier Tillman Sr. for next season. The 24-year-old center has averaged 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over 173 games in three seasons with Memphis. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, both career bests, last season. Tillman was a second-round pick out of Michigan State in 2020.

TENNIS

Swiatek takes first-round win

Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start before powering her way into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open. She beat grass-court specialist Tatjana Maria 5-7, 6-2, 6-0. Swiatek was making her first competitive appearance since winning the French Open two weeks ago. She took time to get going in her first match on grass this season. Maria saved three of the four break points she faced and converted both of her opportunities to win the first set. But Swiatek answered the 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist in the next set and lost only two more games for the rest of the match. It's Swiatek's eighth consecutive win and a tour-leading 36th of the season.

BASEBALL

Orioles call up prospect

The Baltimore Orioles have called up another of their top prospects. They selected the contract of infielder Jordan Westburg from Triple-A Norfolk. Westburg is ranked 34th on MLB Pipeline's prospect list. The Orioles also have the No. 1 player in that ranking in Class A shortstop Jackson Holliday. They've brought enough young talent to the majors to improve from 110 losses in 2021 to a 47-29 record entering Monday night's game against Cincinnati. Westburg has hit .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs at Norfolk this season. The Orioles optioned infielder Joey Ortiz -- the No. 67 prospect per MLB Pipeline -- back to Norfolk. Catcher Jose Godoy cleared outright waivers and accepted an assignment to Norfolk after Sunday's game. The Orioles drafted Westburg with the 30th pick in 2020.

Chisholm returns from IL

The Miami Marlins reinstated Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the active roster on Monday after the center fielder spent the past month on the injured list with a right toe turf injury, but left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break with a partial tear in his right lat. Rogers told the Miami Herald that he "felt and heard a pop" when he was warming up in the bullpen before a Jun 10 rehab start, but he doesn't feel he will need surgery for the injury.

FOOTBALL

Hill video reviewed

Investigators have reviewed a copy of surveillance video of an altercation involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill at a North Miami-Dade marina, but as of Monday no decision had been reached on whether the receiver will face criminal charges. State investigators got a chance over the weekend to see what surveillance cameras at Haulover Park Marina captured of a confrontation a week ago between the 29-year-old wideout and a not-yet-named 57-year-old marina employee, according to a law enforcement source. What they viewed was a copy of the surveillance video taken by a police officer's cellphone camera. An earlier Miami-Dade Police incident report that does not specifically name Hill said a brief argument between the men ended with him slapping a marina employee around the neck. Ed Griffith, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, said Monday that Miami-Dade police had referred some information on the case to prosecutors but would not provide details, citing the ongoing investigation.

SOCCER

Toronto FC fires Bradley

Struggling Toronto FC has fired Bob Bradley, who doubled as the Major League Soccer team's head coach and sporting director. Assistant coach and technical director Mike Sorber also was fired Monday. Terry Dunfield, a former Toronto player and Canadian international, has been named interim head coach. He had been serving as head coach of the under-17 team at the Toronto academy. Toronto is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings at 3-7-10. Bradley, whose son is captain Michael Bradley, took charge of the club in November 2021. His record was 14-26-19.

HOCKEY

Chicago acquires Hall

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Taylor Hall in a trade with the Boston Bruins. The Blackhawks sent pending restricted free agents Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to Boston for Hall and the expiring contract of Nick Foligno. It gives some valuable salary-cap space to the Bruins heading into free agency. The 31-year-old Hall had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games last season. Hall has played alongside at least five fellow No. 1 picks. He is likely to make it six because Chicago is expected to take Connor Bedard at No. 1 in this week's draft.