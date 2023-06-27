OPINION | Flip Putthoff: It’s down to one cat’s nose in fish story contest





No paperback detective thriller novel can hold a candle to the drama that unfolds each June when judging of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette fish story contest takes place.

It was a nail-biter again this year in this prestigious literary competition for true stories from fresh water or salty, from waterways near or far.

Congratulations to Randolph Stainer of Tulsa for his victory in the Judges' Category as determined by this year's trio of fish story magistrates. Cheers go out to James Fisher of Bella Vista for winning the Readers' Choice division. Both fish story scribes received a swell grab bag of fishing lures almost guaranteed to catch the big ones wherever they hit the water.