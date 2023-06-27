Ozuna, Acuna homer to back Strider’s 10 strikeouts

ATLANTA -- Marcell Ozuna was increasingly frustrated against Sonny Gray, a history he updated in his mind with his latest strikeout in his first at-bat Monday night.

"I strike out for maybe the fifth time," Ozuna said.

Ozuna responded with a go-ahead home run off Gray in the seventh inning, Spencer Strider allowed three hits in seven innings while striking out 10 and the Atlanta Braves beat Minnesota 4-1 in the Twins' first visit to Atlanta in seven years.

Before the home run, Ozuna was 2 for 12 -- yes, with five strikeouts -- against Gray.

Ronald Acuña Jr. added a two-run home run in a three-run seventh. In the matchup of first-place teams in the NL East and AL Central, the Braves won for the 11th time in 12 games.

Minnesota played its first game at Truist Park, which opened in 2017, a year after the Twins visited Turner Field.

Joey Gallo's 13th home run gave the Twins a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Strider gave up a third-inning single to Alex Kirilloff and then got 13 consecutive outs before walking Gallo with two outs in the seventh. Strider struck out Kyle Farmer to end the inning.

Strider (9-2) won his fifth consecutive decision, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the 11th time in 36 starts, including five this season. He has allowed one run in each of his last two starts after giving up a combined 13 runs in back-to-back games.

"It's baseball, you play any game long enough you're going to have bad games," Strider said. "I try not to get too high or too low. It's too early in the season."

Before Ozuna's home run, the only run allowed by Gray (4-2) came in the fourth, when Austin Riley singled, took third on Matt Olson's single and scored when Travis d'Arnaud grounded into a forceout.

"It was back and forth from the pitchers, inning after inning," Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli. "Sonny was fantastic. Sonny was just -- he was great."

With two outs in the seventh, Gray gave up an infield single to Michael Harris II and Acuña followed with a 432-foot drive to left off Emilio Pagán for a three-run lead.

The Braves, coming off two wins in a three-game series against NL Central-leading Cincinnati, improved to 14-2 against teams from the AL and NL Central Divisions.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 2, METS 1 Joey Wiemer hit a go-ahead, two-run home run to straightaway centerfield in the sixth inning, lifting visiting Milwaukee to a victory that dropped the struggling New York Mets a season-worst eight games under .500. Wiemer's 422-drive off Drew Smith (3-3) hit off the black fence surrounding the Mets' celebratory home run apple and rolled about 50 feet away from center fielder Brandon Nimmo. Despite a major league record $355 million payroll on opening day, New York (35-43) has lost seven of nine and is 6-15 since completing a three-game sweep of Philadelphia on June 1 -- the Mets' most recent series win. They trail NL East-leading Atlanta by 16 games and are eight games under .500 for the first time since ending the 2021 season at 77-85. Colin Rea (4-4) retired his first eight batters and allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings. Hoby Milner (four outs), Elvis Peguero (one) and Devon Williams (three) completed a three-hitter. Williams got his 14th save in 15 chances as the Brewers retired the final 11 Mets in order. Mets starter Justin Verlander gave up five hits and struck out five in five scoreless but laborious innings. Francisco Lindor hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 7, RANGERS 2 Andy Ibañez and Jake Rogers homered for visiting Detroit, which overcame the early departures of its first two pitchers to beat AL West-leading Texas in the opener of a four-game series. Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest were already hurt and out of the game before Ibañez hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the third inning for a 4-1 lead. Rogers added a two-run shot with two outs in the sixth to chase Texas starter Andrew Heaney (5-5). Rookie Mason Englert (3-2), the third of six Detroit pitchers who combined for 16 strikeouts, allowed one run over 2 1/3 innings.