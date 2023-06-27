Pittman, Kennedy sway Kentucky prep O-lineman to Arkansas

Offensive line target Zuri Madison has committed to Arkansas because of his faith in Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

“The main reason was the coaches and the fact that Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy and how they’re genuine people, and how they seriously care about developing their players and how they’re a family friendly type of team,” Madison said. “They don’t ever [put] down anybody and I have full trust that they’ll take me to that next level.”

Madison, 6-4, 315 pounds, of Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass, had offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Miami, West Virginia, Purdue, Duke, Marshall and other programs.

He officially visited West Virginia on June 6-8, Arkansas on June 16-18 and Miami on June 23-25. Madison said Pittman and Kennedy don’t negative recruit.

Instead, he added, they focus on Arkansas during the recruiting process.

“They really don’t do that because they want to put their best foot forward, but they don’t talk down about anybody in order to do that. And a lot of programs do that as well,” Madison said. “They’re just genuine people and you can have a regular conversation with them.”

On3.com rates Madison as a 3-star recruit and the nation’s No. 44 offensive tackle in the 2024 class. Madison, who has been selected as a team captain for his senior season, has a 3.5 grade point average and is considering studying human resources in college.

His mother Tarita Madison and aunt Stacy Borders made the trip to Fayetteville and also fell in love with the Razorbacks.

“They loved it a lot, too, and they saw a lot of differences,” Madison said of Arkansas and other schools.

Pittman and Kennedy’s ability to develop and produce NFL linemen is reassuring to Madison.

“They develop linemen and it’s to the point where it’s such a dynamic [place]. It’s a type of school people come to look for linemen,” he said.

Madison is Arkansas’ 13th pledge in its 2024 class and the second offensive line prospect in the class. Fort Smith Southside offensive lineman Kobe Branham committed to the Razorbacks on Monday.