Pragmatic Republicanism

What I wouldn't give for a vigorous respectful argument with a conservative about whether a tax cut is what's needed to spark an economy and give working people a better chance.

I think I might lose, and not care.

States like Arkansas and Maryland have cut income taxes and produced surpluses without dire consequence. But Kansas had a dire consequence several years ago. The federal government cuts taxes and piles up a deficit. But it doesn't cut taxes and still piles up a deficit.

It may depend on the circumstance rather than the political philosophy.

What would be delightful about such an argument would be that both parties agreed on the worthy objective of sparking an economy and helping working people. And it's that they would not be arguing about woke-ism or liberal indoctrination or library books or racism or Donald Trump's ego or Joe Biden's mental competence or the children of either man. Nor would they be engaging in any other element of what former national Republican chairman Reince Priebus referred to on a Sunday news show as the "middle-finger politics" that dominates today.

Failing that debate, I was happy to settle Sunday afternoon for a 30-minute visit with Larry Hogan, the immediate past Republican governor of Maryland, a majority non-white state as thoroughly Democratic as any.

Hogan was in town to join former President Bill Clinton in a discussion at the Statehouse Convention Center in the Kumpuris Lecture Series of the Clinton Presidential Center. The topic was "bridging the political divide," with Clinton inviting Hogan because of what Hogan did in Maryland and travels the country now advocating.

What he did was get elected governor of Maryland in 2014 by stressing tax cuts and pro-business policies in a time of economic decline for the state, defeating the incumbent Democratic lieutenant governor by 51-47. Then he governed from a hospital bed for months with cancer. Then he embarked on $4.7 billion in tax cuts over the eight years, producing surpluses and enjoying economic revitalization.

All the while he was making clear what he was in Little Rock to preach--that politics should be about pragmatic problem-solving and not the destructive noise coming from his party's president, Trump, and taking hold generally.

Hogan left the Maryland governor's office with a 77 percent approval rating, higher among Democrats than Republicans and above 70 percent in all demographic groups.

He credited keeping his focus on the issues that mattered, rather than those concocted for talking points and political leverage, and avoiding divisiveness and strife in a state with a three-fourths majority Democratic legislature.

He said "both" when I asked whether his style was a tactical necessity or his nature.

Hogan is happy to point out that the most meaningful accomplishment of the Biden presidency thus far has been a bipartisan infrastructure bill he made his priority in his term as head of the National Governors Association. He said Republicans only wanted to spend for roads and bridges while Democrats wanted to spend more for social programs. What passed was the finest form of collaboration, he said, adding rural broadband, climate-change mitigation and electric car-charging stations but not the social spending, which was not germane.

He was considered a prospective candidate for the Republican presidential nomination until deciding that too many candidates would serve mainly to re-nominate Trump.

For now, he is content to hope that one of his "good friends" in the Republican presidential field not named Trump--or Ron DeSantis, who distresses him as well--shows strength and gives him someone to get behind.

Among those good friends is Asa Hutchinson, a governor often likened to him for pragmatic leadership and Trump aversion. Hogan told me he congratulated Hutchinson on his campaign launch, liked him personally, admired his broad resume, and would welcome his success. But he stressed they aren't the same and that everyone brings strengths and deficiencies to such an endeavor.

When I pointed out that he emerged as anti-Trump before Hutchinson did, he said, "I never wanted to be anti-Trump; I just wanted to be pro-Hogan." They intersected.

He and I discovered this like-mindedness: I wrote in a guest commentary for The New York Times that Hutchinson was a "workhorse in a game for show horses." He has said, "we need workhorses, not show ponies."

Finally, Hogan say he likes a lot about the No Labels centrist movement that has assembled a bipartisan Problem Solvers caucus in the U.S. House. The group is making noises about seeking to qualify a presidential ticket in every state if the parties stick voters with a choice 70 percent of them don't want--Biden or Trump.

When I said it almost seemed that Hogan was itching to be on such a ticket, he said, "You're ahead of where I am on that."

He said he was committed to advancing a center-right pragmatic Republicanism liberated from Trump and DeSantis and "performative politics." He said he was thinking of nothing beyond that, for now.

