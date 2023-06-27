Prosecutors drop murder charge against Little Rock man because of a lack of witnesses

Prosecutors have dropped capital murder charges against a 28-year-old Little Rock man, saying they needed more evidence than just one alleged eyewitness to the 2022 slaying.

Setrick Deon Millner, 44, of Little Rock was found fatally wounded in front of 4411 W. 26th St. in Little Rock in April 2022. The married father of five had been shot twice in the back. A Shot Spotter notification came from the area of 26th and Peyton streets where officers found the dying man. An ambulance crew was unable to save him.

Terry Anthony Beckton Jr., 28, was arrested about two weeks later. He was charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery, based on his identification as Millner's killer by 58-year-old Odell Hampton Jr. of Little Rock, according to the arrest affidavit and court files.

Hampton told investigators that he, Beckton and Millner had been gambling over dice in the residence, with Millner beating Beckton out of $1,000. Beckton asked for $500 back, but Millner would not return any money, Hampton said.

He said Millner walked out of the house, with Beckton pulling a gun and shooting the older man twice in the back. Millner collapsed, and Beckton walked up to him and removed money from the wounded man's pocket, Hampton said, estimating that Beckton had taken about $2,000.

Beckton then got into his red Ford F150 pickup truck and drove away, Hampton stated, telling investigators he last saw the truck heading toward Asher Avenue. Police knew Beckton drove a red Ford truck, and surveillance video from the area showed one driving east on Asher about two minutes after the Shot Spotter activation.

The charges were dropped last week as Beckton, who has convictions for drug trafficking, residential burglary and firearm possession, was scheduled to stand trial, deputy prosecutor Scott Duncan said. He said authorities could not go forward with the case with Hampton as their only witness, saying police believe more people saw Millner shot but investigators have not been able to find them.

In court filings, Beckton's attorney Willard Proctor called Hampton, "an admitted liar, drug user and an individual with a motive to lie." Hampton is currently under investigation in the April 2022 slaying of 50-year-old Harry Lee Jackson of Little Rock who was killed on West 18th Street, police reports show.

Further, Hampton, who has a criminal record dating back to 1983 with convictions for drug trafficking, firearm possession, aggravated robbery, residential burglary and attempted capital murder, is currently in federal detention due to a January indictment on a firearm charge while facing trial on state drug-possession and drunken-driving charges from a February arrest in Little Rock.