Pursuit in Baxter County ends in fatal motorcycle crash

A Baxter County man was killed Tuesday morning after his motorcycle collided with the vehicle of a Baxter County deputy who was pursuing him, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff.



Deputies responded around 10:08 a.m. to a report of a loud disturbance at a residence on Arkansas 201 north of Baxter County Road 35, the release from Sheriff John Montgomery states.



Once the deputies were on scene, a man later identified as Jason Lansdown, 42, fled on a motorcycle, the release says. The chase followed County Road 35, and at the end of that road, Lansdown turned his motorcycle around and rode back toward the pursuing deputies, the release says.



The motorcycle and a vehicle driven by Deputy Michael Gorbet collided, fatally injuring Lansdown, who was pronounced dead on the scene after unsuccessful CPR treatment, the release says.



The Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident, the release says.