Sanitation trucks available for North Little Rock residents affected by power outages

Two North Little Rock sanitation trucks will be available for residents affected by the power outage to dispose of food waste, the city announced Tuesday.

Both trucks will be available as long as needed at:

— 6800 Indian Hills Drive, on the south side parking lot of the Indian Hills Elementary School school campus, adjacent to Wigwam Street.

— 2105 Arkansas 161 in the Rose City neighborhood of North Little Rock, across the street from a Sonic drive-thru and on the same side of the street as a Family Dollar store.

North Little Rock Electric said that the utility restored about 1,500 customers in the Levy area of the city, west of Pike Avenue to the Arkansas River. Another 600 customers received power back Tuesday morning in the Indian Hills area.

About 4,000 customers remain without electricity Tuesday afternoon, according to North Little Rock Electric.