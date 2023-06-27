Small fire extinguished at Ramsey Middle School in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- A floor fan malfunction is believed to be the cause of a small fire at Ramsey Middle School's orchestra room on Tuesday.

A news release from the School District says the fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. It said the Fire Department arrived to the school at 3201 Jenny Lind Road almost immediately and extinguished the fire.

The release said no injuries occurred and no students were in the building when the fire happened, but several musical instruments were damaged. It said school facilities staff will be working with local water damage restoration service company ServPro over the next few days to begin the cleanup, provide an assessment detailing the extent of damages as well as the time frame for repair.