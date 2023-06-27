State sports brief

ATHLETICS

UAFS changing conferences

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will become a full-time member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, effective at the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

The MIAA made the announcement Monday after its CEO Council approved UAFS' application to join the conference. UAFS, a NCAA Division II member since 2009, will move to the MIAA from the Lone Star Conference, where it has been a member since July 2019.

"An athletic conference should bring like-minded institutions in a geographical area to compete and allow their student-athletes to excel academically and develop life skills, and the MIAA does that for UAFS," Athletic Director Curtis Janz said. "The geographical footprint of the MIAA allows for our student-athletes to participate academically and enhance their experience as collegiate student-athletes. Our fans can travel and support our teams on the road, just as we can welcome more fans from MIAA opponents."

UAFS becomes the MIAA's first full-time member in Arkansas. Harding, Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas are current associate conference members for men's tennis, and Ouachita will become an MIAA associate member for wrestling in the upcoming season.

It's the first time the MIAA has expanded since it added Newman University and Rogers State in 2019, and those schools became full-time members during the 2022-23 year.

"The MIAA is excited to welcome the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith as a new member beginning next summer," MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said. "As the MIAA CEOs have approved a plan for steady and strategic membership growth during the next few years, UAFS provides the MIAA with an opportunity to add an outstanding public university, with great leadership and terrific athletic facilities, in a growing community in Northwest Arkansas."

-- Henry Apple