Summer heat kicks Little Rock’s snow cone businesses into gear

It's hot out, and promises to get hotter. But rising temperatures mean sales season for Little Rock's snow cone stands.

It's a dessert of many names and varieties, even just in the United States. It may be Italian ice, pumped out of machines and scooped in Little Italys, served with a side of salty lupini beans. Cuban and Puerto Rican varieties predominate in Florida and the East Coast. Mexican raspado flavors may include sweet-and-spicy chamoy, made with pickled fruit and chili. Hawaiian shaved ice has feathery shards with tropical and East Asian flavors. Movie theaters sell granular-iced snow cones.

