UA board backs Bobbitt in 7-3 vote

Sheffield Nelson's allegation that University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt had misled the UA board of trustees regarding a planned affiliation with the University of Phoenix was "inaccurate and false," according to a resolution passed by the board on Monday.

The board voted 7-3 to pass the resolution, with Nelson, Steve Cox and Tommy Boyer voting no, according to Nate Hinkel, a spokesman for the UA System.

The board had voted 5-4 on April 24 to reject the Phoenix deal.

Nelson, who is vice chairman, wrote in an email to the board on Wednesday that Bobbitt had Board Policy 340.1 changed in May 2022 so board approval wouldn't be required for the acquisition of the University of Phoenix by a nonprofit organization affiliated with the UA System -- Transformative Education Services, or TES.

That change shifted power from the board to the president and "opened the main avenue for him to pursue the Phoenix deal on his own," wrote Nelson.

Nelson urged the board not to renew Bobbitt's contract, which expires at the end of the year, writing, "It is my hope that you will consider the subterfuge, deception and the general conduct of Bobbitt before casting your vote."

But the board sided with Bobbitt, who argued in an email to them on Thursday that Board Policy 340.1, which pertains to "related entities," didn't apply because the UA System wouldn't have owned or controlled TES.

Instead, the TES deal would have been a contract, and the UA System president has the authority to enter into contracts under Board Policy 300.1, which pertains to "contracting authority," according to Bobbitt and the board.

"I don't agree with that, but it doesn't make any difference," said Nelson. "If they're happy with it, I'm happy with it."

Nelson said he had conferred with attorneys who agreed with him, and the other board members didn't persuade him to come over to their side.

"I'm not sure they were even sure where I was coming from," said Nelson. "It's a complex thing that you just don't really know that everybody will get it. I know the point I made was, look, when you have as many as two lawyers in a group, you can have two honest disagreements. It has nothing to do with anybody not telling the truth. It's just a matter of disagreement on the same issue. That's kind of what you've got here."

Nelson said Bobbitt's contract will be discussed at the next board meeting on July 6.

"I'm just glad this is over, ready to go down the road to the next one," said Nelson.

According to the resolution passed on Monday, Bobbitt brought the Phoenix deal before the board even though he wasn't required to do so under board policy.

"Despite the authority delegated to him in Board Policy 300.1, President Bobbitt brought a resolution of support for the proposed affiliation with TES to the Board for consideration at a special meeting on April 19, 2023," according to the resolution.

During that April 19 meeting, Trustee Ed Fryar of Rogers said a resolution of board approval was needed in order to get a bridge loan in place in case the economic winds shift and the bond market isn't an option months later. Fryar was also a member of the TES board.

"It might be pushing it a bit to say it's absolutely necessary," he told the board. "But if it is not absolutely necessary, it is extremely important for the financial institutions because they are talking to investors now. ... So we need to vote, not today but sooner rather than later. And that's important to get part of the financing lined up. ... If we can't close by going to the bond market, we need a bridge loan. The financing that we're talking about right now is getting that bridge loan in place. That means a bank or a financial institution has to commit today to financing this transaction that would probably close around the first of December. But they have to make that commitment today. That's why we need to vote."

The Phoenix/TES deal was estimated to cost $500 million to $700 million, but the UA System wouldn't have been under any financial obligations if Phoenix foundered, Patrick Hollingsworth, UA System general counsel, told the board at the April 19 meeting. "And we couldn't constitutionally kick in money to help fund a private organization should it get in trouble," he said.

Some board members indicated they felt rushed. In a subsequent meeting on April 24, they rejected the Phoenix/TES deal in a 5-4 vote.

During that meeting, Nelson said the University of Phoenix has a "terrible reputation."

"I think it's a dog we should walk away from," he said.

In Monday's resolution, the board indicated Bobbitt was acting in the UA System's best interests.

"The Board hereby finds the allegation that President Donald R. Bobbitt misled the Board regarding the proposed affiliation with Transformative Education Services, Inc., and the revisions to Board Policy 340.1 Related Entities to be inaccurate and false," according to the resolution. "The Board finds that President Bobbitt did not seek nor was he to receive personal gain from the proposed affiliation with TES and that he pursued the project in good faith and with the best interests of the UA System in mind."

Also on Monday, the UA System released an email that JoAnn Maxey, former general counsel, sent on Sunday to Morril Harriman, chairman of the UA System board of trustees. Maxey served as general counsel from 2016 until she retired in January. She was associate general from 2012-2016.

Regarding Nelson's email to the board, Maxey wrote, "I am disappointed that he would make such inaccurate and disparaging statements without seeking to learn the facts."

About the edits to Board Policy 340.1, Maxey wrote, "That policy was updated as part of the general counsel's ongoing review of policies. Dr. Bobbitt played no part in the decision to update that particular policy, or, for that matter, most of the policies that were updated during my tenure. ...

"Trustee Nelson is also wrong that the changes to BP 340.1 allowed Dr. Bobbitt to do something not previously allowed under the policy," according to Maxey. "The earlier version of the policy allowed Dr. Bobbitt along with others to execute affiliation agreements without Board approval pursuant to BP 300.1."

The updated Board Policy 340.1 "incorporated an approval process for the formation of such related entities in order to provide more structure and accountability," she wrote.

"TES was not formed as a related or supporting entity that came under this policy, primarily to minimize the financial risks to the University," according to Maxey. "It was created as an independent non-profit organization with which the University of Arkansas system was to have an affiliation agreement. I assure you, all of the decisions and recommendations made with this matter were made to best protect the University."

The UA System's acquisition of Grantham University was in the works for two years before it was presented to the board in the summer of 2021, wrote Maxey. Through Grantham, the UA System now offers "more than 50 fully-online degree and certificate programs," according to its website.

"These transactions take time and sometimes never make their way to the board," she wrote.

Because of non-disclosure agreements, "it is challenging to provide information broadly or prematurely about projects of this nature because of the potential for information being inadvertently or intentionally shared outside the University," wrote Maxey.

"The University of Phoenix transaction was handled much the same as Grantham, albeit on a different scale," according to Maxey.

Maxey wrote that she's "fairly good at discerning the character of others."

"Dr. Bobbitt is not someone I would ever call deceitful," she wrote. "I would not have worked for him had I thought he was someone either the Board or I could not trust."

While the resolution and Maxey's letter were made public, the discussion of Nelson's email and Bobbitt's contract were conducted during executive session and would remain confidential, according to the resolution.