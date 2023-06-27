UA-Fayetteville plans to sell SEFOR land





The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, plans to sell a property in Washington County it has owned since 1975 -- which includes the former Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor (SEFOR) -- valued by the university in excess of $1 million.

SEFOR was completed in 1969 at the direction of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission to test the feasibility of breeder reactors to produce electricity, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

It was shuttered in 1972, and the university took ownership three years later at a cost of nearly $62,000, conducting research there until 1986, according to UA-Fayetteville Chancellor Charles Robinson. The property, located in West Fork at 12743 West Highway 265, includes 620 acres.

Since the university concluded its activity there more than 35 years ago, it's remained unused by the university, although the "largely wooded rural land with intermittent areas of open spaces" does have a caretaker residence currently under lease who pays no rent but maintains the property, according to Ann Bordelon, the university's executive vice chancellor for finance and administration. That month-to-month lease can be terminated with 90-day notice.

The university began the decommissioning process for the site in 2016 with more than $24 million in federal grants, concluding that process three years later and receiving a "no further action determination" from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and a "released for unrestricted use" by the Arkansas Department of Health, according to Bordelon.

The university recently completed a "high-level review" of its real estate portfolio, and since the university has no use for the property -- and hasn't used it for decades -- it's prudent to offer it for sale through a competitive bid process.

No listing agent will be used, public notice of intent to sell the property will be provided via campus website and local newspaper for 30 days, and the public sale will utilize sealed bids, Bordelon said. "We would come" to the UA System board of trustees for approval "when we have [a bidder] and opportunity" for the sale.



